Alicia Keys Plans “Keys to the Summer” 2023 North American Tour

Alicia Keys is handing her fans the “Keys to the Summer” – announcing touring plans for 2023. The critically acclaimed singer and songwriter announced plans for a 23-date run through North America running from late June through to early August.

Keys teased the touring plans on Monday via social media, with the announcement coming from promoter Live Nation during the day on Tuesday.

🚨I’ve got some BIG news coming tomorrow 🚨Can’t wait to share it! Text me at 917-970-2001 so that you’re the first to know 😘 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 17, 2023

Keys already announced plans for tour dates in Mexico and South America this spring, bringing to a close her lengthy Alicia+Keys World Tour with dates from May 3 in Rio de Janeiro through May 19 in Guadalajara.

The Keys to the Summer tour will feature a newly redesigned concert and setlist for the new tour, bringing a 360-degree “in the round” setup for the arena dates.

“The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable,” Keys says in a press release announcing the tour. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

Dates for Keys’ tour kick off with a June 28 show at FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and continue through a closer on August 2 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Stops along the way include State Farm Arena (Atlanta), TD Garden (Boston), Barclays Center (Brooklyn), United Center (Chicago), and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle).

Tickets will be on sale for Alicia Keys’ Keys to the Summer tour dates this week, with general public availability beginning on Friday, April 21. Presale opportunities launch on Tuesday, April 18 for fan club and Keys Soulcare members, while Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Venue-based presales will launch on Thursday, April 20.

Alicia Keys “Keys to the Summer” 2023 Tour Dates

June 28 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL | FLA Live Arena

June 30 — Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

July 2 — Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

July 3 — Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

July 5 — Memphis, TN | FedExForum

July 7 — Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

July 9 — Boston, MA | TD Garden

July 10 — Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

July 12 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

July 14 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

July 15 — Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 — Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

July 18 — Chicago, IL | United Center

July 20 — Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

July 21 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

July 23 — New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

July 24 — Austin, TX | Moody Center

July 27 — Denver, CO | Ball Arena

July 28 — Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center

July 30 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 — Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

August 2 — Los Angeles, CA | The KIA Forum

