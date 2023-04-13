Concacaf Reveals Host Cities and Stadiums for 2023 Gold Cup

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup tournament will be held across 14 U.S. areas and one Canadian city, which is scheduled to take place from...

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup tournament will be held across 14 U.S. areas and one Canadian city, which is scheduled to take place from June 16 to July 16, 2023. The biennial international men’s football championship of the North, Central American and Caribbean region is going to celebrate its 17th edition this year with a final at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Having won the 2021 edition of Concacaf Gold Cup, the United States will host the competitions at stadiums all over the nation with some named for the first time in the history of tournament, and some that previously held Gold Cup events.

TQL Stadium, home to Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati, and CITYPARK Stadium in St. Louis, the newest soccer stadium in the United States, for instance, are going to debut as hosts for Concacaf Gold Cup.

Chicago’s Soldier Field and NRG Stadium in Houston, on the other hand, will be the home to the tournament for the seventh time this year.

The competition’s official draw on Friday, April 14, will be also conducted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as well as group-stage matches and the final.

Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani, said: “The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events. I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to Concacaf, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport.”

“This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026,” he added.

Being one of FIFA’s six continental governing bodies for association football, Concacaf primarily aims to organize competitions for national teams and clubs, and to conduct the World Cup and Women’s World Cup qualifying tournaments.

The match schedule, ticketing information and other details regarding the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will be revealed in the coming days following the official draw this Friday.

The 15 stadiums that will host Gold Cup matches are: (in alphabetical order by city – previously hosted Gold Cups)

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019)

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH (first-time host)

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021)

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019)

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021)

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA (first-time host)

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV (2021)

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA (first-time host)

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA (2017)

CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO (first-time host)

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada (2015)

