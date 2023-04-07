Don Toliver Announces “Thee Love Sick” Tour 2023

Recently releasing his third studio album, Love Sick, hip-hop soul musician Don Toliver has announced that he will embark on Thee Love Sick Tour...

Recently releasing his third studio album, Love Sick, hip-hop soul musician Don Toliver has announced that he will embark on Thee Love Sick Tour 2023 with Pi’erre Bourne and more as special guests. The tour kicks off on June 18, including 17 cities to perform. General sale opens up on Friday, April 7.

The Love Sick Tour❤️‍🔥 Tickets Go On Sale @ 10AM Friday❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Go6TfjWpjl — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) April 4, 2023

Toliver will have his first performance of the tour at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium June 18, then visit Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and more until wrapping it up on July 16 at The Masonic in San Francisco.

The rapper has received a star-studded support for his latest album from the likes of Kali Uchis, WizKid, Lil Durk, GloRilla and more. “Slow Motion (feat. Wizkid)”, “4 Me (feat. Kali Uchis)”, “Leave the Club (feat. Lil Durk and GloRilla)”, “Private Landing (feat. Future and Justin Bieber)” have already become hits.

Four days after the album release in February, Toliver delivered the deluxe version, including the featurings of Teezo Touchdown in “Luckily I’m Having” and label partner Travis Scott in “Embarassed”.

Apart from this year’s Love Sick, the rapper has two more studio albums titled Heaven or Hell (2020) and Life of a Don (2021).

Thee Love Sick Tour 2023 Dates

Sun Jun 18 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Jun 20 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Jun 22 – Toronto, ON | RBC Echo Beach

Fri Jun 23 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Jun 25 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA | Skyline Stage at The Mann

Wed Jun 29 – New York, NY | Theater at The Garden

Sat Jul 01 – Washington, DC | The Anthem

Sun Jul 02 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue Jul 04 – Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 05 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 08 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Sun Jul 09 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Jul 11 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater

Sun Jul 16 – San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

