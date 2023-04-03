Fans Finding Great April MLB Tickets Deals at MEGASeats

Yes, Spring is officially here, and America’s pastime has kicked off. Major League Baseball is in full swing and fans are heading to games...

If you are a Minnesota Twins fan, tickets are running as low as $21 each for their opening game for their April 6 game against the World Series champions Houston Astros, while you can’t even find tickets on the official site Ticketmaster. Bring your favorite person to their April 11 home game against the Chicago White Sox and treat them to the Champions Club Box or a nose bleed seat, and if you hurry will still be able to buy tickets selling below face value at 11% cheaper than at the official Ticketmaster box office.

Why are the tickets cheaper at MEGASeats.com

At the official website Ticketmaster, additional servicing and processing fees are added. When you start the process for purchasing, the price for the tickets is not the price you end with. The total ticket price mystery is not clear until you have entered your credit card information near the end of the checkout process, where tickets can increase by thirty to fifty percent.

With MEGASeats.com, the mystery is taken out of the process. The ticketing website advertises itself as a no fees ticket seller, and they live up to that claim. Though at first glance the tickets available at Ticketmaster and MEGASeats in the same area of the arena may seem similar in price, by the end of the checkout process you see a huge difference in prices.

If you want to get Minnesota Twins tickets at a better price, or any other MLB game, your best bet is to purchase them at MEGASeats.

Last Updated on April 3, 2023 by Dave Clark