Halsey Announces New Shows Benefiting LGBTQ+ Organizations

Halsey announced that she will take to the stage at a series of concerts this summer in order to raise funds for two LGBTQ+ organizations, Outright International and Human Rights Campaign. “I’m playing a handful of intimate venues with a string ensemble this summer in partnership with Hard Rock Live to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations,” she posted on her social.

i’m playing a handful of intimate venues with a string ensemble this summer in partnership with Hard Rock Live to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations @OutrightIntl & @HRC 🤍 tickets on sale now: https://t.co/i49aMwpBKw pic.twitter.com/RjaSNM3z2B — h (@halsey) April 14, 2023

The Grammy nominated singer will have three shows at Hard Rock Live venues in Hollywood, Florida on June 24; in Gary, Indiana on June 30, and in Wheatland, California on July 2.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Halsey is going to visit hometown for a-two-day exclusive string ensemble concert ahead of the Hard Rock Live collaboration. New Jersey Performing Arts Center will host the singer for “a very special engagement to benefit arts programs and arts education across New Jersey” as part of the North to Shore Festival, according to the information on the festival page. The concerts are scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22.

Halsey has released four albums titled Badlands (2015), Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017), Manic (2020), If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (2021) so far. She had already climbed up the celebrity ladder by the time her 2020 album was reported to be sold over 1 million and receive over 6 billion streams in the United States.

The singer has three Billboard Music Awards, as well as a Billboard Women in Music Award, an American Music Award, one GLAAD Media Award, an MTV Video Music Award, and nominations for three Grammy Awards.

She (also prefers they) is known for her concerns about social matters including suicide prevention awareness, sexual assault victim advocacy, and racial justice protests.

For those who are interested in European festivals, Halsey will also perform at Primavera Sound Barcelona on June 1, Primavera Sound Porto on June 7, and Primavera Sound Madrid on June 8.

