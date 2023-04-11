Lil Baby Plans North American Its Only Us Tour Dates

Lil Baby has announced plans for the headlining It’s Only Us (I.O.U.) tour, bringing along GloRilla, The Kid LAROI and others for the summertime...

Lil Baby has announced plans for the headlining It’s Only Us (I.O.U.) tour, bringing along GloRilla, The Kid LAROI and others for the summertime trek. The rapper announced the dates via a video on social media Monday afternoon depicting him discussing the touring plans with his guest artists while lounging in his pool.

“This Fasho Gone Be A Highlight Of The Summer !!” the Atlanta rapper wrote in his caption for the post share on Instagram. “I’m Bringing @thekidlaroi @rylorodriguez @glorillapimp @glittergirlgloss @hunxho !! Tickets Available Thursday ….. #staytuned #IOU #newmusicotw.”

The Lil Baby I.O.U. tour will kick off July 26 in Houston and hit cities including Los Angeles, Oakland, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Baltimore, Memphis, Charlotte and New Orleans before wrapping up on September 22 in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets for Lil Baby tour dates are on sale this week, with general public availability opening on Thursday, April 13. Presales have already opened up as of Tuesday, April 11, with artist and venue presales expected to run throughout the week prior to general sale.

The tour is named after the rapper’s third album, which debuted in October of last year and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum. It’s Only Me featured appearances from Future, Young Thug, and EST Gee.

Full touring plans for the I.O.U. run and links to ticket platforms are available below:

Ticket Links

Lil Baby tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Lil Baby tickets at ScoreBig

Lil Baby tickets at SeatGeek

Lil Baby tickets at StubHub

Lil Baby tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Lil Baby tickets at Vivid Seats

Lil Baby I.O.U. Tour Dates

May 19 – Montreal | Metro Metro Festival

June 10 – New York City | Governors Ball

July 26 – Houston | Toyota Center

July 28 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

July 29 – Dallas | American Airlines Center

Aug 1 – Phoenix | Footprint Center

Aug 2 – San Diego | Pechanga Arena

Aug 4 – Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena

Aug 5 – Los Angeles | Crytpo.com Arena

Aug 6 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Aug 9 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Aug 12 – Seattle | Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 14 – Salt Lake City | Delta Center

Aug 15 – Denver | Ball Arena

Aug 17 – St. Louis | Enterprise Center

Aug 18 – Milwaukee | Fiserv Forum

Aug 19 – Minneapolis | Target Center

Aug 23 – Detroit | Little Caesars Arena

Aug 24 – Chicago | United Center

Aug 26 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Aug 31 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Sept 2 – Boston | TD Garden

Sept 3 – Baltimore | CFG Bank Arena

Sept 5 – Pittsburgh | PPG Paints Arena

Sept 6 – Indianapolis | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept 7 – Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum

Sept 8 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

Sept 9 – Nashville | Bridgestone Arena

Sept 11 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sept 12 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Sept 15 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Sept 16 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept 19 – New Orleans | Smoothie King Center

Sept 22 – Ft. Lauderdale | FLA Live Arena

Last Updated on April 11, 2023 by Dave Clark