Lil Baby Plans North American Its Only Us Tour Dates

Lil Baby has announced plans for the headlining It’s Only Us (I.O.U.) tour, bringing along GloRilla, The Kid LAROI and others for the summertime trek. The rapper announced the dates via a video on social media Monday afternoon depicting him discussing the touring plans with his guest artists while lounging in his pool.
“This Fasho Gone Be A Highlight Of The Summer !!” the Atlanta rapper wrote in his caption for the post share on Instagram. “I’m Bringing @thekidlaroi @rylorodriguez @glorillapimp @glittergirlgloss @hunxho !! Tickets Available Thursday ….. #staytuned #IOU #newmusicotw.”
The Lil Baby I.O.U. tour will kick off July 26 in Houston and hit cities including Los Angeles, Oakland, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Baltimore, Memphis, Charlotte and New Orleans before wrapping up on September 22 in Fort Lauderdale.
Tickets for Lil Baby tour dates are on sale this week, with general public availability opening on Thursday, April 13. Presales have already opened up as of Tuesday, April 11, with artist and venue presales expected to run throughout the week prior to general sale.
The tour is named after the rapper’s third album, which debuted in October of last year and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum. It’s Only Me featured appearances from Future, Young Thug, and EST Gee.
Full touring plans for the I.O.U. run and links to ticket platforms are available below:
Lil Baby I.O.U. Tour Dates
May 19 – Montreal | Metro Metro Festival
June 10 – New York City | Governors Ball
July 26 – Houston | Toyota Center
July 28 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
July 29 – Dallas | American Airlines Center
Aug 1 – Phoenix | Footprint Center
Aug 2 – San Diego | Pechanga Arena
Aug 4 – Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena
Aug 5 – Los Angeles | Crytpo.com Arena
Aug 6 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Aug 9 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Aug 12 – Seattle | Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 14 – Salt Lake City | Delta Center
Aug 15 – Denver | Ball Arena
Aug 17 – St. Louis | Enterprise Center
Aug 18 – Milwaukee | Fiserv Forum
Aug 19 – Minneapolis | Target Center
Aug 23 – Detroit | Little Caesars Arena
Aug 24 – Chicago | United Center
Aug 26 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
Aug 31 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Sept 2 – Boston | TD Garden
Sept 3 – Baltimore | CFG Bank Arena
Sept 5 – Pittsburgh | PPG Paints Arena
Sept 6 – Indianapolis | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sept 7 – Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum
Sept 8 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
Sept 9 – Nashville | Bridgestone Arena
Sept 11 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sept 12 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Sept 15 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Sept 16 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept 19 – New Orleans | Smoothie King Center
Sept 22 – Ft. Lauderdale | FLA Live Arena
