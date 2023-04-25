LL Cool J to Bring F.O.R.C.E. Tour of Hip Hop Legends to Arenas

LL Cool J is bringing his show on the road in 2023, announcing the F.O.R.C.E. Live tour, joined by a who’s who of rap...

LL Cool J is bringing his show on the road in 2023, announcing the F.O.R.C.E. Live tour, joined by a who’s who of rap and R&B superstars. The tour – which stands for the Frequencies of Real Creative Energy – will be his first headlining arena tour in 20 years and will bring The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip along for the tour, with special guests varying by city.

“This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” wrote LL Cool J in the caption of an instagram video sharing the news Tuesday morning. “For my first Arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you THE F.O.R.C.E (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) @theroots, @ztrip & @djjazzyjeff will join me in the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set! We hit the stage on 6.25 in Boston, MA and will make our way to Los Angeles, CA on 9.3.”

Developed in the wake of a performance at the GRAMMY Awards earlier in 2023, the F.O.R.C.E. tour will be a “nonstop musical mash-up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots,” according to the tour announcement. The rotating cast of iconic guests will include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.

The F.O.R.C.E. hits the road on June 25th in Boston, MA at TD Garden before stopping in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center on June 27th, rolling through arenas across the U.S. and Canada, and closing out on September 3rd in Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum.

Tour dates for LL Cool J and The F.O.R.C.E. tour launch on June 25 at Boston’s TD Garden and carry through a September 3 closer at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Stops in between include Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY), State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA), United Center (Chicago, IL), FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN), Chase Center (San Francisco, CA), and Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas, NV). Tickets are on sale this week, with presales for Verizon Up and Citi Cardmember groups launching mid-day on Tuesday, just hours after the tour dates were announced. Other presales launch on Thursday, April 27, with general ticket sales opening beginning on Friday, April 28.

The full run of currently scheduled tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

LL Cool J/The F.O.R.C.E. Tour Dates

Jun. 25—Boston, MA | TD Garden

Jun. 27—Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Jun. 28—Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Jun. 29—Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 1—Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Jul. 2—Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Jul. 4—Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Jul. 6—Davie, FL | Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

Jul. 8—Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Jul. 9—Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Aug. 12—Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 13—Chicago, IL | United Center

Aug. 18—Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 19—St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Aug. 20—Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22—Memphis, TN | FedExForum

Aug. 23—New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Aug. 24—Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Aug. 25—Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Aug. 27—Albuquerque, NM | Sandia Resort & Casino | NOTIFY ME

Aug. 29—Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep. 1—San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Sep. 2—Las Vegas, NV | Grand Garden Arena

Sep. 3—Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

