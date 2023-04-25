LL Cool J to Bring F.O.R.C.E. Tour of Hip Hop Legends to Arenas
ConcertsMusicOnsalesTour DatesTours April 25, 2023 Dave Clark 0
LL Cool J is bringing his show on the road in 2023, announcing the F.O.R.C.E. Live tour, joined by a who’s who of rap and R&B superstars. The tour – which stands for the Frequencies of Real Creative Energy – will be his first headlining arena tour in 20 years and will bring The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip along for the tour, with special guests varying by city.
“This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” wrote LL Cool J in the caption of an instagram video sharing the news Tuesday morning. “For my first Arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you THE F.O.R.C.E (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) @theroots, @ztrip & @djjazzyjeff will join me in the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set! We hit the stage on 6.25 in Boston, MA and will make our way to Los Angeles, CA on 9.3.”
View this post on Instagram
Developed in the wake of a performance at the GRAMMY Awards earlier in 2023, the F.O.R.C.E. tour will be a “nonstop musical mash-up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots,” according to the tour announcement. The rotating cast of iconic guests will include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.
The F.O.R.C.E. hits the road on June 25th in Boston, MA at TD Garden before stopping in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center on June 27th, rolling through arenas across the U.S. and Canada, and closing out on September 3rd in Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum.
Tour dates for LL Cool J and The F.O.R.C.E. tour launch on June 25 at Boston’s TD Garden and carry through a September 3 closer at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Stops in between include Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY), State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA), United Center (Chicago, IL), FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN), Chase Center (San Francisco, CA), and Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas, NV). Tickets are on sale this week, with presales for Verizon Up and Citi Cardmember groups launching mid-day on Tuesday, just hours after the tour dates were announced. Other presales launch on Thursday, April 27, with general ticket sales opening beginning on Friday, April 28.
The full run of currently scheduled tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Ticket Links
LL Cool J/F.O.R.C.E. tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS
LL Cool J/F.O.R.C.E. tickets at ScoreBig
LL Cool J/F.O.R.C.E. tickets at SeatGeek
LL Cool J/F.O.R.C.E. tickets at StubHub
LL Cool J/F.O.R.C.E. tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
LL Cool J/F.O.R.C.E. tickets at Vivid Seats
LL Cool J/The F.O.R.C.E. Tour Dates
Jun. 25—Boston, MA | TD Garden
Jun. 27—Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Jun. 28—Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Jun. 29—Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Jul. 1—Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Jul. 2—Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Jul. 4—Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Jul. 6—Davie, FL | Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)
Jul. 8—Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Jul. 9—Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Aug. 12—Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug. 13—Chicago, IL | United Center
Aug. 18—Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 19—St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Aug. 20—Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 22—Memphis, TN | FedExForum
Aug. 23—New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Aug. 24—Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
Aug. 25—Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Aug. 27—Albuquerque, NM | Sandia Resort & Casino | NOTIFY ME
Aug. 29—Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Sep. 1—San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Sep. 2—Las Vegas, NV | Grand Garden Arena
Sep. 3—Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Last Updated on April 25, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.