NF Announces Plans for HOPE TOUR With Cordae
Chart-topping rapper NF announced his massive tour, “HOPE TOUR.” The name comes from his upcoming album, “HOPE,” which will be available on April 7th. NF – also known as Nate Feuerstein- will bring the highly-anticipated tour across North America, Europe, and the UK in summer and fall.
HOPE TOUR will kick off in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center on July 12th, and will wrap up in London, UK at the Eventim Apollo on October 15th.
HOPE TOUR – US, Canada, Europe, UK
Get more info and access to pre-sales at https://t.co/McaPILhC2M pic.twitter.com/M4cJNGjTGB
— NF (@nfrealmusic) March 30, 2023
Tickets for NF tour dates are on sale this week, with general access beginning on Friday, April 7. Prior to that, there will be presales available offering held-back tickets for various affinity groups, including a block reserved for distribution through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Check NFREALMUSIC.com for timing and details.
NF’s highly anticipated North American leg of his tour will feature special guest, Cordae. NF’s huge fanbase has landed him with over 20 billion global streams, making him one of the most consumed artists right now. He’s bringing his unique sound to many popular places around the world such as Boston, Nashville, Toronto, Milan, and Amsterdam. For full tour dates and cities, please look below:
NF HOPE US + CANADA TOUR DATES:
Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena
Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center
Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena
Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena
Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell
^Without support from Cordae
HOPE EUROPE + UK TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 23 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Sun Sep 24 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622
Tue Sep 26 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
Wed Sep 27 — Munich, Germany — Zenith
Fri Sep 29 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Sat Sep 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live
Sun Oct 1 — Paris, France — L’Olympia
Tue Oct 3 — Frankfurt, Germany — Jahrhunderthalle
Thu Oct 5 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle
Fri Oct 6 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle
Sun Oct 8 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National
Tue Oct 10 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Wed Oct 11 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Thu Oct 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia Theatre
Sat Oct 14 — Cardiff, UK — Great Hall
Sun Oct 15 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo
