NF Announces Plans for HOPE TOUR With Cordae

Chart-topping rapper NF announced his massive tour, “HOPE TOUR.” The name comes from his upcoming album, “HOPE,” which will be available on April 7th. NF – also known as Nate Feuerstein- will bring the highly-anticipated tour across North America, Europe, and the UK in summer and fall.

HOPE TOUR will kick off in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center on July 12th, and will wrap up in London, UK at the Eventim Apollo on October 15th.

HOPE TOUR – US, Canada, Europe, UK

Get more info and access to pre-sales at https://t.co/McaPILhC2M pic.twitter.com/M4cJNGjTGB — NF (@nfrealmusic) March 30, 2023

Tickets for NF tour dates are on sale this week, with general access beginning on Friday, April 7. Prior to that, there will be presales available offering held-back tickets for various affinity groups, including a block reserved for distribution through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Check NFREALMUSIC.com for timing and details.

NF’s highly anticipated North American leg of his tour will feature special guest, Cordae. NF’s huge fanbase has landed him with over 20 billion global streams, making him one of the most consumed artists right now. He’s bringing his unique sound to many popular places around the world such as Boston, Nashville, Toronto, Milan, and Amsterdam. For full tour dates and cities, please look below:

NF HOPE US + CANADA TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center

Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

^Without support from Cordae

HOPE EUROPE + UK TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 23 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sun Sep 24 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

Tue Sep 26 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

Wed Sep 27 — Munich, Germany — Zenith

Fri Sep 29 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sat Sep 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

Sun Oct 1 — Paris, France — L’Olympia

Tue Oct 3 — Frankfurt, Germany — Jahrhunderthalle

Thu Oct 5 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle

Fri Oct 6 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sun Oct 8 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

Tue Oct 10 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Wed Oct 11 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Thu Oct 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia Theatre

Sat Oct 14 — Cardiff, UK — Great Hall

Sun Oct 15 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

