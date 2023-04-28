The Olivier Award-winning play “Prima Facie” has extended its Broadway run by two weeks. Starring Jodie Comer from the TV series “Killing Eve,” the solo drama opened on April 23 and will now run through Sunday, July 2 at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. It had originally planned a closing date of June 18.

Prima Facie premiered in London’s West End in 2022 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, with Comer in the lead role as Tessa. Before its North American premiere on Broadway this spring, the West End production earned playwright Suzie Miller the Olivier Award for Best New Play and Jodie Comer the award for Best Actress. The play also received nominations for Best Director, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design.

Comer expressed her gratitude for the warm reception on Broadway, saying, “I am so humbled by the response to this show opening on Broadway. The community here has been so welcoming, and I am thrilled that we have been able to extend the run by two weeks to hopefully meet even more of the wonderful audiences.”

She also praised the team behind the production. “This show is a privilege to be part of. Everyone’s work – from writing to direction, lighting, set design, sound, music, and video – has created a wonderful home for this story.”

“Prima Facie” focuses on a lawyer who specializes in defending men accused of sexual assault. It follows Tessa (Comer), a successful defense lawyer, whose views on the legal system change when she is sexually assaulted by a fellow attorney. She must then challenge the patriarchal power of the law while confronting the lines where the burden of proof and morals diverge.

The solo play has received positive reviews from audiences and also marks Comer’s Broadway debut.

Last Updated on April 28, 2023 by Dave Clark