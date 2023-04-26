Following the success of the top Afrobeats song of 2022 and his debut album Rave & Roses, Rema has unveiled his eagerly-awaited North American tour dates. Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, the 14-stop tour will commence on July 15 in Washington D.C. at the Broccoli City Music Festival. It will feature Nigerian artist Victony and continue through major cities including New York City, Houston, and Chicago before concluding in Los Angeles on August 17.

Rave & Roses North American Tour II 🦇🇺🇸 Pre-sale is LIVE ( code RAVERS ) General sale goes live Thursday April 27th 10am, Ticket 🎫 link in Bio. pic.twitter.com/jJqbsV8x2E — REMA (@heisrema) April 24, 2023

Rema has also announced the deluxe edition of his debut album, Rave & Roses ULTRA, set for release this Friday. Just over a year after the original album dropped, the deluxe version will include new tracks that Rema released after the initial album, such as the Selena Gomez version of “Calm Down,” “Holiday,” and “Reason You.” The updated album will also contain three entirely new and previously unreleased tracks.

Ticket sales for the North American tour will start with a Citi presale and an Artist presale beginning today. Additional presales will occur throughout the week, with general on-sale tickets available starting Thursday, April 27.m. Presales will include one for Citi cardmembers through the Citi Entertainment program.

Rema, a 23-year-old Nigerian superstar, has already made a name for himself with game-changing hits like “Iron Man” and “Dumebi.” His mission to bring Afrobeats to the global stage has been recognized and endorsed by industry giants like Barack Obama and Drake. Born Divine Ikubor in Benin City, Rema’s musical journey began in his early teens as a church singer.

Victony, a 22-year-old Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter, released his debut EP, Outlaw, in 2021, despite a near-fatal car accident earlier that year. He went on to record several acclaimed singles, including “Pray” and “Holy Father,” which garnered over 20 million Spotify streams. In 2022, Victony’s music video for his single “Soweto” amassed over 54 million views, and the song’s remix featuring Don Toliver and Rema has become a hit on Spotify’s Viral 50 lists.

REMA Tour Dates

Europe:

June 1 – Barcelona, Spain | Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 8 – Madrid, Spain | Primavera Sound Madrid

June 9 – Porto, Portugal | Primavera Sound Portugal

June 24 – Reims, France | La Magnifique Society

June 25 – Paris, France | Solidays Festival

June 28 – Roskilde, Denmark | Roskilde Festival

June 30 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands | WOO HAH! x Rolling Loud

July 2 – Maramande, France | Garorock Festival

July 4 – Montreux, Switzerland | Montreux Jazz Festival

July 12 – Tønsberg, Norway | Slottsfjell Festival

July 13 – Bern, Switzerland | Gurtenfestival

North America:

July 15 – Washington, DC | Broccoli City Music Festival

July 16 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

July 21 – Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston

July 22 – New York, NY | Coney Island Amphitheatre

July 23 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues Cleveland

July 26 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

July 28 – Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

July 29 – Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

July 31 – Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall

August 2 – Minneapolis, MN | Uptown Theater

August 3 – Chicago, IL | Lollapalooza

August 5 – Montréal, QC | Osheaga Music Festival

August 6 – Toronto, ON | History

August 11 – Vancouver, BC | Vogue Theatre

August 12 – Seattle, WA | Neptune Theatre

August 15 – San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

August 17 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Last Updated on April 26, 2023 by Dave Clark