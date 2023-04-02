LATEST
“Smash” To Open On Broadway In 2024-2025 Season “Smash” To Open On Broadway In 2024-2025 Season

“Smash” To Open On Broadway In 2024-2025 Season

BroadwayTheater April 2, 2023 Itir Yildiz 0

2024 broadway shows1 broadway328 broadway debut7 Marilyn Monroe1 Smash1 Smash musical1 Steven Spielberg1 Susan Stroman1 Tony Award-winning6
Once a TV show, Smash is now going to make its Broadway premiere in 2024, with Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg serving... “Smash” To Open On Broadway In 2024-2025 Season

Once a TV show, Smash is now going to make its Broadway premiere in 2024, with Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg serving as lead producers. Telling the stories of rival actresses who were trying to take the lead role of Marilyn Monroe in a fictional musical “Bombshell”, the TV series was aired for two seasons on NBC in 2012.

The Broadway adaptation of the show was first announced in 2020, but its premiere had to be delayed due to the pandemic. Along with the season of debut, the creative team behind the production was partly revealed. The direction of the musical adaptation belongs to five-time Tony Award-winning director Susan Stroman who is currently in charge of New York, New York.

The new book for Smash will be co-written by Tony-nominated Rick Elice, and Tony-winner Bob Martin, who won for The Drowsy Chaperone. Smash’s Emmy-winning choreographer, Joshua Bergasse, also joins the team for the stage adaptation.

ticketflipping gif ad

Tony and Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman who wrote many of the songs for the TV show and earned a Grammy nod and three Emmy nominations for their songs will have the credits for the musical’s score, again.

Steven Spielberg, whose original idea led to the NBC series, commented: “Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage. We now have an incredible creative team, and I’m looking forward to completing the Smash journey which began with my producing partners over ten years ago.”

No casting for the Broadway version has been revealed, yet.

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Broadway tickets at Scorebig
Broadway tickets at SeatGeek
Broadway tickets at StubHub
Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on April 2, 2023 by Dave Clark

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets
SeatGeek
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2023 TicketNews®