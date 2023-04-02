“Smash” To Open On Broadway In 2024-2025 Season

Once a TV show, Smash is now going to make its Broadway premiere in 2024, with Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg serving...

Once a TV show, Smash is now going to make its Broadway premiere in 2024, with Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg serving as lead producers. Telling the stories of rival actresses who were trying to take the lead role of Marilyn Monroe in a fictional musical “Bombshell”, the TV series was aired for two seasons on NBC in 2012.

The Broadway adaptation of the show was first announced in 2020, but its premiere had to be delayed due to the pandemic. Along with the season of debut, the creative team behind the production was partly revealed. The direction of the musical adaptation belongs to five-time Tony Award-winning director Susan Stroman who is currently in charge of New York, New York.

The new book for Smash will be co-written by Tony-nominated Rick Elice, and Tony-winner Bob Martin, who won for The Drowsy Chaperone. Smash’s Emmy-winning choreographer, Joshua Bergasse, also joins the team for the stage adaptation.

Tony and Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman who wrote many of the songs for the TV show and earned a Grammy nod and three Emmy nominations for their songs will have the credits for the musical’s score, again.

Steven Spielberg, whose original idea led to the NBC series, commented: “Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage. We now have an incredible creative team, and I’m looking forward to completing the Smash journey which began with my producing partners over ten years ago.”

No casting for the Broadway version has been revealed, yet.

Last Updated on April 2, 2023 by Dave Clark