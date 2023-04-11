Sting Plans “My Songs” North America Tour Run

Sting will bring his “My Songs” World Tour back to North America in the fall of 2023, the singer confirmed this week. Following shows...

Sting will bring his “My Songs” World Tour back to North America in the fall of 2023, the singer confirmed this week. Following shows in United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, Sting will open the North American shows in September with 10 currently scheduled, but more expected to be announced.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Sting and his #MySongs2023Tour with special guest Joe Sumner is coming to the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 7! pic.twitter.com/hegdGr6Zs4 — Live Nation L.A. (@LiveNation_LA) April 11, 2023

North American fall 2023 dates for Sting’s My Songs World Tour launch with a September 5 show at Budweiser Stage in Toronto and run through an October 12 performance at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. In between, stops include Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Hollywood bowl in Los Angeles, and Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. Additional shows will soon be announced in Wantagh, Hollywood, Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Dallas, Houston, and Austin, according to Live Nation.

Tickets for Sting tour dates are on sale beginning Wednesday, April 12 with presales open to the Sting fan club, and general ticket sales kicking off on Friday, April 14. In between, there are likely to be promoter and venue presales available, so fans are encouraged to watch for any that they might be eligible to enter prior to Friday’s open offering.

Sting, who rose to fame as a member of the Police, is expected to perform songs from throughout his prolific career on the tour, which has run in some form for several years now. Setlist highlights from the tour have included favorites like ‘Fields of Gold’, ‘Shape of my Heart’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Englishman In New York,’ ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Roxanne,’ ‘Message In A Bottle’, ‘Demolition Man’ and more. Joining Sting on the tour will be his typical electric rock backing musicians, as well as special guest Joe Sumner at all of the newly announced performances.

Full North American show dates and ticket links are included below:

Ticket Links

Sting tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Sting tickets at ScoreBig

Sting tickets at SeatGeek

Sting tickets at StubHub

Sting tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Sting tickets at Vivid Seats

Sting “My Songs” Tour Dates

Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Oct. 2 – Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion

Oct. 4 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Last Updated on April 11, 2023 by Dave Clark