SZA Adds EU Run, Second North American Leg to S.O.S. Tour

SZA announced plans to extend her S.O.S. tour, which brought her across North America this spring in support of her sophomore album of the same name, The newly announced dates kick off in June with shows across Europe and the UK, then bring her back to North America for a second leg of shows kicking off in mid-September.

.@sza is heading out on on another leg of the #SOSTour 🤩 General onsale begins this Friday at 12pm local time right here https://t.co/xPHVX7aCfq pic.twitter.com/wNs2Tsqjlu — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 11, 2023

New dates commence on June 1 with the European leg of the tour starting at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, with stops in Paris, Berlin, London, and more before wrapping up in Dublin at 3Arena on June 21. North American fall dates kick off September 20 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, with shows in Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Phoenix at Footprint Center on October 29.

It is perhaps notable that Live Nation has chosen to route two shows through Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, which switched its ticketing from SeatGeek to Ticketmaster abruptly in mid-January. Many have suggested that the switch was due to Live Nation consciously skipping the venue in favor of other New York-area arenas due to its not using their ticketing platform – including SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger speaking at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in January regarding Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s allegedly monopolistic practices.

Tickets for SZA’s new tour dates will be on sale this week, opening to the general public beginning on Friday, April 14 at 12 p.m. local time for each show for both the North American and European dates. Presales will also take place throughout the week, including from promoter Live Nation and individual venues on Thursday, April 13.

SZA S.O.S. Tour Dates

Summer EU/UK Dates

Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome*

Jun 5 – Paris, France | Accor Arena*

Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland | Hallenstadion*

Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany | Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena

Jun 13 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena*

Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro*

Jun 17 – London, UK | The O2*

Jun 18 – London, UK | The O2*

Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

NORTH AMERICAN FALL DATES

Sep 20 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Sep 22 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Sep 24 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center^

Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sep 30 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Oct 1 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Oct 4 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Oct 6 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Oct 7 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Oct 10 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 14 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

Oct 18 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena

Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo

