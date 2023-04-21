The Bald Brothers Kick Off Summer Tour August 4
Comedians Tony Baker and KevOnStage, also known as The Bald Brothers, revealed their 2023 tour schedule. The duo will meet the fans throughout August and early September on a 10-city run across the U.S. Presale began today (Thursday, April 20) at livenation.com, ahead of the general sale which begins Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. You can check out the ticket links on secondary market below.
The Bald Brothers Tour feat. Tony Baker & KevOnStage kicks off on August 4 in Philadelphia at The Fillmore, with stops in New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, and more before wrapping up on September 3 in Dallas at Majestic Theatre.
You wanna go tour? @TonyBakercomedy pic.twitter.com/S1naUSAZbb
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 19, 2023
Tony Baker has been performing at the comedy clubs across the nation for a while, and widely known with his famous viral voiceover videos on social media. Some also know him from the television programs such as NBC’s The Carmichael Show, HBO’s All DEF Comedy, Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks alongside his 2018 debut comedy special Scaredy Cat featured on iTunes and Google Play.
Contributing to creative mediums as a stand-up comedian, podcast host, author and filmmaker, KevOnStage (Kevin Fredericks) consistently performs sold out shows at comedy clubs and theaters. Like his partner Baker, he appeared on TV programs such as A Black Lady Sketch on HBO and Amazon Prime’s Black Love. He produced Will Smith’s Snapchat series Will From Home and founded his own streaming network KevOnStage Studios where he self-produced his first Stand Up Special Funny In Real Life.
See the ticket links and full schedule below:
The Bald Brothers 2023 Tour
Fri Aug 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Sat Aug 05 – New, York, NY – Town Hall
Fri Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Sat Aug 12 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater
Sat Aug 19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Fri Aug 25 – Cleveland, OH – Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square
Sat Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Harris Theater
Fri Sep 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore
Sat Sep 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre
Sun Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
