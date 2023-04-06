The Warning Announce North American “Error” Tour for Spring

Mexican rock trio The Warning will hit the roads across the U.S soon for the ERROR Tour in support of their upcoming new music....

Mexican rock trio The Warning will hit the roads across the U.S soon for the ERROR Tour in support of their upcoming new music. Starting their journey on April 30 from San Diego, the band will perform in 18 cities throughout the run. General on-sale begins Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com or TheWarningBand.com/tour. You can also check out the secondary market via the links below.

HEY !!!! Let us guide you. Join us on the Error Tour with special guests @plushrocks & @holywarsmusic Tickets on sale this Friday April 7th at 10am ET Can’t wait!!! 🤘🏻🔥🤘🏻 Art @thejaviscontreraseff pic.twitter.com/e2nz1W79fr — The Warning (@TheWarningBand2) April 4, 2023

Kicking off at House of Blues in San Diego, the ERROR Tour visits Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, New York and more throughout May, then closes in Philadelphia’s Theatre of Living Arts on May 23. Plush and Holy Wars will support the rock trio for the tour.

Comprising of three sisters, Daniela Villarreal Vélez (guitar, lead vocals, piano), Paulina Villarreal Vélez (drums, lead and backing vocals, piano), and Alejandra Villarreal Vélez (bass guitar, piano, backing vocals), the band has released three studio albums so far, which are XXI Century Blood, Queen of the Murder Scene, and Error. Their most recent album Error was released in June 2022. The same year they embarked on a tour of North America and performed more than 30 dates as headliners as well as opening for Foo Fighters, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, and Stone Temple Pilots.

Last year, they notably played 100+ shows to crowds, and they go on performing at full speed this year with already sharing the stage supporting Muse and Guns N’ Roses. The emerging rock musicians will support Muse for five dates across the UK and Europe once again. Apart from North American tour, summer will see them play at the Rock Am Ring, Download, and Loud festivals in Europe.

See The Warning’s tour schedule and ticket links below:

Ticket Links

The Warning tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

The Warning tickets at ScoreBig

The Warning tickets at SeatGeek

The Warning tickets at StubHub

The Warning tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

The Warning tickets at Vivid Seats

Error Tour Dates – North American Leg

April 30 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

May 2 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA

May 3 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

May 4 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

May 6 – U Fest (KUPD) – Phoenix, AZ

May 8 – Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

May 9 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

May 11 – Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

May 12 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

May 13 – Buzzfest (KBUZ) – Woodlands, TX

May 14 – Godsmack (KEGL) – Dallas, TX

May 16 – House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

May 17 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

May 18 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

May 19 – Welcome to Rockville Festival – Daytona Beach, FL

May 21 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

May 22 – Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

May 23 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Additional Tour Dates

May 27 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Plymouth, UK

June 3 – Rock Im Ring Festival – Nurnberg, Germany

June 4 – Rock Am Ring Festival – Nurburgring, Germany

June 9 – Download Festival – Donington Park, UK

June 14 – Loud Fest – Zurich, Switzerland

June 15 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Lyon, France

June 20 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Huddersfield, UK

June 23 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Glassglow, UK

June 27 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Milton Keynes, UK

Oct 21 – Headline (Teatro Diana) – Guadalajara, MX

Oct 28 – Headline (Pepsi Center) – CDMX, MX

Last Updated on April 6, 2023 by Dave Clark