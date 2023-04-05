Tears for Fears Announce North American Tour Dates
English pop rock duo Tears for Fears have announced their North American tour, The Tipping Point Tour Part II, which is slated to include 22 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour stands for the second leg of the tour that commenced last year in support of their latest album, The Tipping Point, and wrapped in New York on June 25, 2022. Tickets to the Tipping Point Tour Part II go on general sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Tears For Fears website. You can also check out the secondary market through the links below.
Announcing The Tipping Point Tour: PART TWO. We’re thrilled to be getting back on the road again – beginning with the US and Canada this Summer with @ColdWarKids. Tickets on sale Friday, April 7 at 10AM LOCAL. More information & presale sign-up here: https://t.co/YpWmHG4ncI pic.twitter.com/noLUIoVfRy
— Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) April 3, 2023
The duo will start their tour on June 23 from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, and visit New York, Toronto, Montreal, Virginia Beach, Houston, Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, and more to count until closing it at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 2. Cold War Kids will join them on this new set of the tour.
Known for their catchy synthesizer melodies since the early 80s, Tears for Fears have delivered many hits that ranked among the highest in the UK and US charts, including “Mad World”, “Change”, “Shout”, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”, “Woman in Chains” as well as their latest track “The Tipping Point”.
They released The Tipping Point, their first studio album in 17 years, in February 2022. Marking duo’s seventh studio album, it reached the Top 10 in numerous other countries, including the US where it topped the Billboard Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums. It entered the UK Charts at number 2.
“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith said in a statement last year.
See the full dates for the Tears for Fears tour and ticket links below:
Tears For Fears 2023 Tour Dates
06/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
07/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
07/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
07/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
08/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
