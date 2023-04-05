Tears for Fears Announce North American Tour Dates

English pop rock duo Tears for Fears have announced their North American tour, The Tipping Point Tour Part II, which is slated to include...

English pop rock duo Tears for Fears have announced their North American tour, The Tipping Point Tour Part II, which is slated to include 22 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour stands for the second leg of the tour that commenced last year in support of their latest album, The Tipping Point, and wrapped in New York on June 25, 2022. Tickets to the Tipping Point Tour Part II go on general sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Tears For Fears website. You can also check out the secondary market through the links below.

Announcing The Tipping Point Tour: PART TWO. We’re thrilled to be getting back on the road again – beginning with the US and Canada this Summer with @ColdWarKids. Tickets on sale Friday, April 7 at 10AM LOCAL. More information & presale sign-up here: https://t.co/YpWmHG4ncI pic.twitter.com/noLUIoVfRy — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) April 3, 2023

The duo will start their tour on June 23 from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, and visit New York, Toronto, Montreal, Virginia Beach, Houston, Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, and more to count until closing it at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 2. Cold War Kids will join them on this new set of the tour.

Known for their catchy synthesizer melodies since the early 80s, Tears for Fears have delivered many hits that ranked among the highest in the UK and US charts, including “Mad World”, “Change”, “Shout”, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”, “Woman in Chains” as well as their latest track “The Tipping Point”.

They released The Tipping Point, their first studio album in 17 years, in February 2022. Marking duo’s seventh studio album, it reached the Top 10 in numerous other countries, including the US where it topped the Billboard Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums. It entered the UK Charts at number 2.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith said in a statement last year.

See the full dates for the Tears for Fears tour and ticket links below:

Ticket Links

Tears for Fears tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Tears for Fears tickets at ScoreBig

Tears for Fears tickets at SeatGeek

Tears for Fears tickets at StubHub

Tears for Fears tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Tears for Fears tickets at Vivid Seats

Tears For Fears 2023 Tour Dates

06/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

07/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

08/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Last Updated on April 5, 2023 by Dave Clark