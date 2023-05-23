Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress Tiwa Savage announced plans for a 9-city 2023 North American tour. The tour will bring the growing Afrobeats star to historic venues including the Apollo Theater in New York and The Fillmore in San Francisco.

Tickets are on sale to see Tiwa Savage this week, launching with presales that began on Tuesday, May 23. A presale through promoter Live Nation will open beginning on Wednesday, May 24, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, May 25.

Savage will launch her tour in North America with a performance on August 24 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor near Washington D.C. and wrap it with a September 17 show at Belasco in Los Angeles. Stops in between include Toronto (History), Atlanta (Buckhead Thetre), and House of Blues clubs in Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.

Thu Aug 24 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Fri Aug 25th – New York, NY – Apollo Theater*

Tue Aug 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sat Sep 02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues – Chicago

Mon Sep 04 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Thu Sep 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Houston

Sat Sep 09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Dallas

Thu Sep 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sun Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

