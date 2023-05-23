Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) and the ticketing platform AXS revealed the expansion of their current partnership to include ticketing services for the OEG-owned and operated venues Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater (ACL Live) and 3TEN ACL Live in Austin, Texas.

ACL Live is a live music venue with a capacity of 2,750-person, hosting almost 100 concerts a year. It is also home to the longest running music series in American television history, the PBS and KLRU-TV-produced Austin City Limits. The smaller venue, 3TEN, serves home for intimate shows with world-renowned artists as well as showcasing emerging talents. With the expansion of two companies’ relationship, OEG is going to carry out the full suite of AXS solutions at the given venues, which will include streamlining ticketing operations currently utilized at the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, as well as OEG’s multiple Ole Red properties.

Both ACL Live and 3TEN will embrace AXS Apex which boasts for enabling live event producers to easily manage and customize distribution and pricing.

“We are pleased to bring our partner, AXS, to the ACL Live venues,” said Pete Weien, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Opry Entertainment Group. “Their top-tier technology and support will help OEG continue to deliver amazing fan experiences and streamline all of our brands on one ticketing platform.”

Bryan Perez, President and CEO for AXS, said that they were honored to expand their partnership with Opry Entertainment Group to bring their latest solutions to the venues and fans of Austin.

“ACL Live is one of the most iconic music venues in the world and perfectly positioned to harness the sophistication of our capabilities in a competitive music landscape,” he added.

OEG embodies a growing portfolio of entertainment venues from Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and Ole Red to ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the Wildhorse Saloon. Considered to be a premier destination in Austin for live performances, ACL Live has hosted many of the most respected artists on stage such as Robert Plant, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Charley Crockett, St. Vincent, Leon Bridges, and more.

Partnering with over 500 global venues, sports teams, and organizers, AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces.

Last Updated on May 23, 2023 by Itir Yildiz