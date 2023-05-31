Boys Like Girls have announced plans for a grand return to touring, bringing the “Speaking Our Language” tour dates to 30 venues beginning in September. The show, presented by Emo Nite, will feature State Champs in support, with Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set, and Max Bemis also appearing at various shows in support.

we're so excited to introduce the first ever Emo Nite Presents tour! our friends boys like girls are back baby & they are hitting the road this fall w/ literally all of our favorite people pic.twitter.com/eoNKtyErfN — emo nite (@emonitela) May 30, 2023

Boys Like Girls announced the tour plans fresh on the heels of the release of “Blood and Sugar,” the group’s first single since 2012. Prior to that, the band posted a reveal of its return to action on TikTok, seeing more than 500,000 views in its first 24 hours after being posted.

Tickets for the Speaking our Language Tour dates are on sale this week, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 2. Presales for the tour opened shortly after it was announced on Tuesday, with availability throughout the week to various groups through access codes provided by the artist/tour/venue. Check show ticket sales pages for details.

Boys Like Girls will begin their tour with a September 17 show at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina and run through a November 1 closer at The Ritz in Raleigh – just 170-odd miles apart from one another. In between, they’ll hit cities including Atlanta (Tabernacle), Austin (Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater), San Francisco (The Masonic), Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium), Denver (Fillmore Auditorium), Pittsburgh (Roxian), and New York (Hammerstein Ballroom).

Boys Like Girls Tour Dates

September 17 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore+

September 18 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl+

September 19 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle+

September 21 – New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore New Orleans+

September 23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Revolution+

September 24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL | House of Blues Orlando+

September 26 – Austin, TX | Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater+

September 27 – Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center+

September 28 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

September 30 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren%

October 1 — Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium&

October 2 – Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues Las Vegas&

October 4 – San Diego, CA | SOMA%

October 6 – San Francisco, CA | The Masonic†

October 8 – Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom†

October 10 – Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom†

October 11 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre†

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot†

October 14 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium†

October 16 – Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis†

October 18 –Madison, WI | The Sylvee†

October 19 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon [email protected]

October 21 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues [email protected]

October 22 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore [email protected]

October 23 – Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian [email protected]

October 24 – Toronto, ON | HISTORY^

October 26 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall Fenway†

October 27 – New York, NY | Hammerstein Ballroom†

October 30 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia†

October 31 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Springs†

November 1 – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz†

Keys for support:

+ – Four Years Strong and LOLO

# – Four Years Strong, LOLO, Max Bemis

% – 3OH!3, LOLO

& – 3OH!3, LOLO, The Ready Set

† – The Summer Set, LOLO

@ – The Summer Set, LOLO, Every Avenue

^The Summer Set, LOLO, SayWeCanFly

Last Updated on May 31, 2023 by Dave Clark