Dominic Fike will be touring North America in the summer of 2023, bringing the “Don’t Stare at the Sun” tour in support of his sophomore album, Sunburn. That album is scheduled for release on July 7, with a new music video for the song Ant Pile released this week alongside the tour dates.

Running from mid-July to the end of August, Fike’s tour will bring the Florida native to a number of iconic venues, including Prospect Park in Brooklyn, The Greek in Los Angeles, Mission Ballroom in Denver, and Armory in Minneapolis. Dates launch with a stop at TCU Amphitheater in Indianapolis on July 13 and run through a final show at Iroquis Amphitheatre in Louisville.

Tickets for Dominic Fike’s tour dates in 2023 are on sale this week, beginning with an artist presale on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. Ticketmaster and Live Nation presales will follow on Thursday, June 1, with the general public sale kicking off on Friday, June 2.

Fike whetted fan appetites for his tour and new material with a well-regarded set at Coachella in April, which received praise from acts including Drake, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and Cara Delevigne, according to the tour announcement.

More details on Fike’s tour plans and ticket links are included below:

Dominic Fike Tour Dates

7/13 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State

7/14 – Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE

7/16 – Philadelphia, PA | Skyline Stage at the Mann

7/19 – New York, NY | BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

7/20 – Boston, MA | Leaderbank Pavilion

7/21 – Baltimore, MD | Pier Six Pavilion

7/23 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheatre

7/25 – Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7/26 – Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/29 – Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

8/1 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

8/3 – Dallas, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/4 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheatre

8/6 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

8/9 – Los Angeles, CA | The Greek

8/10 – Stanford, CA | Frost Amphitheatre

8/12 – Seattle, WA | Day In Day Out Festival

8/13 – Vancouver, BC | UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

8/17 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Great Saltair

8/18 – Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom

8/19 – Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom

8/21 – Des Moines, IA | Lauridsen Amphitheatre

8/22 – Minneapolis, MN | Armory

8/24 – Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 – Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/27 – Toronto, ON | Massey Hall

8/29 – Cincinnati, OH | The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

8/30 – Louisville, KY | Iroquois Amphitheatre

