For the first time, Live Nation’s popular Concert Week promotion is being extended, with a Festival Weekend add-on that launches on Friday, May 19. The promotion will have limited inventory of one-day passes available for purchase for $99 each to a selection of 13 festivals, including Governor’s Ball in New York, Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, and Fairwell Festival in Oregon.

What you need to know about #FestivalWeekend: a thread 🎶🌟🎡🤘 pic.twitter.com/xVgv1Z7UB9 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 18, 2023

Coming fresh on the heels of the 2023 edition of Concert Week, Festival Weekend has passes to events featuring eclectic range of artists spanning various genres such as country, rock, hip hop, afrobeats, and more.

Discounted passes are on sale starting Friday, May 19 at 10 AM ET and will be available until Monday, May 22 at 11:59 PM local time, or until inventory runs out. Interested fans can visit LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend to browse the festivals and select their preferred event(s). Festival Weekend tickets are all-inclusive, meaning that all fees are already included in the $99 price. Fans can add the desired ticket(s) to their cart and proceed to checkout to secure their spots.

This is a limited-time offer operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to act swiftly and secure their tickets as soon as possible starting May 19th. Once Festival Weekend concludes, all tickets will return to standard pricing.

Participating festivals:

Adjacent Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – May 27-28

Afro Nation – Miami, FL – May 27-28

Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC – July 15-16

Catbird Music Festival – Bethel, NY – Aug 19-20

FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR – July 21-23

FORMAT Festival – Bentonville, AR – Sep 22-24

Gov Ball – New York, NY – June 9-11

Greenville Country Music Fest – Greenville, SC – Oct 20-22

lavender wild – Toronto, ON – June 4

One Fine Day Festival – Philadelphia, PA – September 9

Roots Picnic – Philadelphia, PA – June 2-4

Sound on Sound Music Festival – Bridgeport, CT – Sept 30-Oct 1

TidalWave Music Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – Aug 11-13

Many of the events are taking place in relatively short order, which means that Festival Weekend is likely a good opportunity for the event organizers to move inventory that hasn’t sold well. Adjacent Festival and AfroNation are in late May, with Governor’s Ball, Lavender Wild, and Roots Picnic in early June.

Last Updated on May 18, 2023 by Dave Clark