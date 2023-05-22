Maluma, the Colombian reggaeton star, announced the addition of a North American leg of shows to his Don Juan tour dates on Monday. The Don Juan World Tour will bring Maluma to European venues through June and into July, will head to North America for dates that run from late August into early November.

@maluma returns to Pechanga Arena with his Don Juan Tour on September 16 😍 Tickets on sale Friday at 10am at https://t.co/HUkSKbQ41L! pic.twitter.com/JVe2NNGlfc — Pechanga Arena San Diego (@PechangaArenaSD) May 22, 2023

“I am so excited to return to arenas around the U.S. this fall,” Maluma says in a press release announcing the tour dates. “I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career Don Juan. I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!”

Tickets for Maluma’s Don Juan North American leg of tour dates are on sale this week, onsale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 26. Prior to that, there are presale options through venue, artist, and other groups with access to the promoter’s allocations – check individual show pages for specifics on when and what presales will be open for Maluma tickets.

Maluma’s North American dates are scheduled to begin with an August 31 peformance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and continue until a November 4 closer at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Shows are also scheduled for Los Angeles (Kia Center), San Antonio (AT&T Center), New York (Madison Square Garden and USB Arena), Chicago (Allstate Arena) and Atlanta (State Farm Arena).

The superstar says he’ll perform not only songs off his latest album “Papi Juancho” but also so many of the greatest hits, including “Hawai”; “Felices Los Cuatro”; “Sobrio” as well as his latest release, “Diablo, que Chimba”.

Maluma Don Juan Tour Dates 2023

June 16 – Santiago de Compostela, ES | Monte Do Gozo

June 18 – Ibiza, ES | Ushuaia

June 23 – Vienne, FR | Viva Latino Festival

June 24 – Basel, CH | Trapeton Summer Bash Festival

July 01 – Sevilla, ES | Puro Latino Fest

July 02 – Ibiza, ES | Ushuaia

July 05 – Catania, IT | Villa Bellini Fest

July 07 – Málaga, ES | Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar

July 08 – Gran Canaria, ES | Granca Live Fest

July 11 – Montreaux, FR | Montreaux Jazz Festival

July 12 – Rome, IT | Rock in Roma

July 14 – Gdansk, PL | Trapeton Summer Bash Fest

July 16 – Napoli, IT | Brutal Fest

August 31 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

September 02 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

September 03 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

September 06 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

September 09 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

September 10 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

September 13 – Las Vegas, NV | Grand Garden Arena

September 15 – Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena

September 16 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

September 21 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

September 22 – Hidalgo, TX | Payne Arena

September 24 – El Paso, TX | UTEP (Don Haskins)

September 29 – Austin, TX | H-E-B Center

September 30 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

October 01 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre

October 05 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

October 06 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

October 07 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

October 08 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

October 12 – Chicago, IL | Allstate Arena

October 14 – Reading, PA | Santander Arena

October 15 – Boston, MA | Agganis Arena

October 19 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

October 21 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA | StateFarm Arena

October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

October 28 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

October 29 – Fort Myers, FL | Hertz Arena

November 03 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

November 04 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Last Updated on May 22, 2023 by Dave Clark