Maluma, the Colombian reggaeton star, announced the addition of a North American leg of shows to his Don Juan tour dates on Monday. The Don Juan World Tour will bring Maluma to European venues through June and into July, will head to North America for dates that run from late August into early November.
@maluma returns to Pechanga Arena with his Don Juan Tour on September 16 😍 Tickets on sale Friday at 10am at https://t.co/HUkSKbQ41L! pic.twitter.com/JVe2NNGlfc
— Pechanga Arena San Diego (@PechangaArenaSD) May 22, 2023
“I am so excited to return to arenas around the U.S. this fall,” Maluma says in a press release announcing the tour dates. “I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career Don Juan. I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!”
Tickets for Maluma’s Don Juan North American leg of tour dates are on sale this week, onsale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 26. Prior to that, there are presale options through venue, artist, and other groups with access to the promoter’s allocations – check individual show pages for specifics on when and what presales will be open for Maluma tickets.
Maluma’s North American dates are scheduled to begin with an August 31 peformance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and continue until a November 4 closer at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Shows are also scheduled for Los Angeles (Kia Center), San Antonio (AT&T Center), New York (Madison Square Garden and USB Arena), Chicago (Allstate Arena) and Atlanta (State Farm Arena).
The superstar says he’ll perform not only songs off his latest album “Papi Juancho” but also so many of the greatest hits, including “Hawai”; “Felices Los Cuatro”; “Sobrio” as well as his latest release, “Diablo, que Chimba”.
Maluma Don Juan Tour Dates 2023
June 16 – Santiago de Compostela, ES | Monte Do Gozo
June 18 – Ibiza, ES | Ushuaia
June 23 – Vienne, FR | Viva Latino Festival
June 24 – Basel, CH | Trapeton Summer Bash Festival
July 01 – Sevilla, ES | Puro Latino Fest
July 02 – Ibiza, ES | Ushuaia
July 05 – Catania, IT | Villa Bellini Fest
July 07 – Málaga, ES | Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar
July 08 – Gran Canaria, ES | Granca Live Fest
July 11 – Montreaux, FR | Montreaux Jazz Festival
July 12 – Rome, IT | Rock in Roma
July 14 – Gdansk, PL | Trapeton Summer Bash Fest
July 16 – Napoli, IT | Brutal Fest
August 31 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
September 02 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
September 03 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
September 06 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
September 09 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
September 10 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
September 13 – Las Vegas, NV | Grand Garden Arena
September 15 – Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena
September 16 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena
September 21 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center
September 22 – Hidalgo, TX | Payne Arena
September 24 – El Paso, TX | UTEP (Don Haskins)
September 29 – Austin, TX | H-E-B Center
September 30 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
October 01 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre
October 05 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
October 06 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
October 07 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena
October 08 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
October 12 – Chicago, IL | Allstate Arena
October 14 – Reading, PA | Santander Arena
October 15 – Boston, MA | Agganis Arena
October 19 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
October 21 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
October 22 – Atlanta, GA | StateFarm Arena
October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
October 28 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
October 29 – Fort Myers, FL | Hertz Arena
November 03 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
November 04 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
