The Premier League will host its first-ever Summer Series in the United States in July 2023, featuring six teams – Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United – in nine games across five cities. Games will take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goal scorer, expressed his excitement about the tournament in a recent interview, stating that he loves the passion of the fans in the US and believes that soccer is growing rapidly in the country.
“It is fantastic news,” he told ProSoccer Talk. “I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating, “For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”
The Summer Series is the Premier League’s inaugural preseason tournament in the US, following the successful biennial Premier League Asia Trophy that was held in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. The Premier League’s chief executive, Richard Masters, said the tournament would allow the league to build on the dedication of tens of thousands of fans who attend Premier League Mornings Live fan events in the US.
The full schedule of Premier League Summer Series games is available below, as well as links to ticket marketplaces.
Ticket Links
Premier League Tickets tickets at MEGA Seats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS
Premier League tickets at ScoreBig
Premier League tickets at SeatGeek
Premier League tickets at StubHub
Premier League tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Premier League tickets at Vivid Seats
Premier League Summer Series Schedule
Saturday July 22
Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday July 23
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday July 26
Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Friday July 28
Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Sunday July 30
Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Last Updated on May 1, 2023 by Dave Clark
Leave a Reply