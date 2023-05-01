The Premier League will host its first-ever Summer Series in the United States in July 2023, featuring six teams – Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United – in nine games across five cities. Games will take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goal scorer, expressed his excitement about the tournament in a recent interview, stating that he loves the passion of the fans in the US and believes that soccer is growing rapidly in the country.

“It is fantastic news,” he told ProSoccer Talk. “I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating, “For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”

The Summer Series is the Premier League’s inaugural preseason tournament in the US, following the successful biennial Premier League Asia Trophy that was held in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. The Premier League’s chief executive, Richard Masters, said the tournament would allow the league to build on the dedication of tens of thousands of fans who attend Premier League Mornings Live fan events in the US.

The full schedule of Premier League Summer Series games is available below, as well as links to ticket marketplaces.

Premier League Summer Series Schedule

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Last Updated on May 1, 2023 by Dave Clark