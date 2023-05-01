Grammy Award-winning artist Ray LaMontagne has announced his 2023 North America tour, “Just Passing Through,” with his trio this fall. The tour will include a special set list voted on by fans at raylamontagne.com/tour. Ray has a vast catalog that includes eight full-length records, multiple Grammy nominations, and chart-topping radio singles.
Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour will begin on September 6 at Cobb Energy PAC in Atlanta, GA, and will make stops in major cities such as Pittsburgh, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Vancouver, and Seattle, among others. The tour will wrap up with two nights at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 and 15.
Tickets for the “Just Passing Through” tour will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, May 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 5 at 10 am local time.
Fans can expect a unique and intimate experience from the special edition run of the “Just Passing Through” tour. The setlist will be curated based on requests from fans through raylamontagne.com/tour. Ray LaMontagne is known for his soulful voice and evocative lyrics, which will be showcased through his live performances during the tour.
Ray LaMontagne has received critical acclaim throughout his career, earning multiple Grammy nominations and a win for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 2010. He has also received recognition for his work with various charities, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting clean water.
RAY LAMONTAGNE – JUST PASSING THROUGH TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 06 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy PAC
Fri Sep 08 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Sat Sep 09 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Sun Sep 10 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
Tue Sep 12 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
Wed Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
Fri Sep 15 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
Sat Sep 16 – Schenectady, NY – Proctor’s Theatre
Sun Sep 17 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Tue Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Thu Sep 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Fri Sep 22 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
Sun Sep 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Mon Sep 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Wed Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Thu Sep 28 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
Fri Sep 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Performing Arts Center
Sun Oct 01 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
Tue Oct 03 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
Thu Oct 05 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall
Fri Oct 06 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
Sat Oct 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Tue Oct 10 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Thu Oct 12 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Oct 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
Sun Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
