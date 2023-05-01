Grammy Award-winning artist Ray LaMontagne has announced his 2023 North America tour, “Just Passing Through,” with his trio this fall. The tour will include a special set list voted on by fans at raylamontagne.com/tour. Ray has a vast catalog that includes eight full-length records, multiple Grammy nominations, and chart-topping radio singles.

Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour will begin on September 6 at Cobb Energy PAC in Atlanta, GA, and will make stops in major cities such as Pittsburgh, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Vancouver, and Seattle, among others. The tour will wrap up with two nights at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 and 15.

Ray's Just Passing Through Tour is hitting the road this fall! He would love your help in creating a special setlist for these shows – you can build out your own ideal setlist here https://t.co/vGAOhzoWae pic.twitter.com/SssPmTUnCR — Ray LaMontagne (@RayLaMontagne) May 1, 2023

Tickets for the “Just Passing Through” tour will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, May 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 5 at 10 am local time.

Fans can expect a unique and intimate experience from the special edition run of the “Just Passing Through” tour. The setlist will be curated based on requests from fans through raylamontagne.com/tour. Ray LaMontagne is known for his soulful voice and evocative lyrics, which will be showcased through his live performances during the tour.

Ray LaMontagne has received critical acclaim throughout his career, earning multiple Grammy nominations and a win for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 2010. He has also received recognition for his work with various charities, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting clean water.

Ticket Links

Ray LaMontagne tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Ray LaMontagne tickets at ScoreBig

Ray LaMontagne tickets at SeatGeek

Ray LaMontagne tickets at StubHub

Ray LaMontagne tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Ray LaMontagne tickets at Vivid Seats

RAY LAMONTAGNE – JUST PASSING THROUGH TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 06 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy PAC

Fri Sep 08 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Sep 09 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sun Sep 10 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

Tue Sep 12 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

Wed Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

Fri Sep 15 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

Sat Sep 16 – Schenectady, NY – Proctor’s Theatre

Sun Sep 17 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Tue Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Thu Sep 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Fri Sep 22 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

Sun Sep 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Mon Sep 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Wed Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Thu Sep 28 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Fri Sep 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Performing Arts Center

Sun Oct 01 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Tue Oct 03 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Thu Oct 05 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall

Fri Oct 06 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

Sat Oct 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Tue Oct 10 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Thu Oct 12 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Oct 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Last Updated on May 1, 2023 by Dave Clark