After running an Off-Broadway engagement in 2022, Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony, the musical about the Comedian Harmonists, is set to move to Broadway in the 2023-2024 season. The show is going to begin performances on October 18, ahead of the official opening on November 13 at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Partially based on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada, Harmony centers around the real-life ensemble of six talented young men, the Comedian Harmonists, in 1920s Germany, who rose to fame with millions of records they sold and dozens of films they starred in.

The Broadway run will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle while it features music by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Barry Manilow, with lyrics and a book by Drama Desk Award Winner Bruce Sussman. Before transferring to Broadway, the show played Off-Broadway at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, under the direction and choreography by Carlyle.

The six members of the ensemble will be portrayed by Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey according to broadway.com.

In a joint statement Manilow and Sussman said, “Broadway is where we always dreamed we would be. Dreams really do come true!”

“I’m so thrilled that we are bringing the amazing, true story of Harmony to Broadway. It’s a great honor and privilege to both direct and choreograph such an important story,” added Warren Carlyle.

The Broadway production of the show belongs to Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief.

The Off-Broadway staging received an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022-2023 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Last Updated on May 2, 2023 by Dave Clark