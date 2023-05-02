The Jonas Brothers have announced their upcoming tour, which promises to be the tour of all tours! The 35-date stadium and arena run will see the band perform five albums every night, following their highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out shows.

It’s official! FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR. Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/lkmMrNJ7Jm — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

The tour is set to kick off in August, and will hit venues across North America, including Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Arlington’s Globe Life Field, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and more.

Ticket prices will be a point of concern for some fans, as the band faced major criticism for its use of the surging “dynamic” and “platinum” ticket pricing systems from promoter Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary Ticketmaster. The group’s use of the Verified Fan system – which even Ticketmaster has been forced to admit doesn’t measure fandom in any way in its allocation of codes for presale access – means that fans will give the entertainment giant access to enormous amounts of data about how many people are interested in tickets, which will then likely be used to move prices to the maximum point that fans are willing to pay in most instances.

Let’s get it!! THE TOUR starts this August in NYC! Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! pic.twitter.com/l17ON1zXXg — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

Tickets are on sale beginning next week for the Jonas Brothers tour dates. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59 p.m. ET a presale run through Ticketmaster’s controversial Verified Fan system. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the presale starting on Tuesday, May 9th. Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10th. Other presales will run throughout the week, giving fans ample opportunity to purchase tickets before the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, May 12th at 10 am local time.

The Jonas Brothers have been a prominent figure in the music industry since their debut in 2005. The band, consisting of brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin, has released several successful albums, including It’s About Time, Jonas Brothers, and Happiness Begins. The band has also won several awards, including multiple Teen Choice Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

The upcoming tour is a chance for fans to experience the Jonas Brothers’ music in person once again. After a hiatus and solo projects, the band reunited in 2019, releasing their successful album Happiness Begins and embarking on a sold-out tour.

