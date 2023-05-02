The Jonas Brothers have announced their upcoming tour, which promises to be the tour of all tours! The 35-date stadium and arena run will see the band perform five albums every night, following their highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out shows.
It’s official!
FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR.
Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/lkmMrNJ7Jm
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023
The tour is set to kick off in August, and will hit venues across North America, including Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Arlington’s Globe Life Field, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and more.
Ticket prices will be a point of concern for some fans, as the band faced major criticism for its use of the surging “dynamic” and “platinum” ticket pricing systems from promoter Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary Ticketmaster. The group’s use of the Verified Fan system – which even Ticketmaster has been forced to admit doesn’t measure fandom in any way in its allocation of codes for presale access – means that fans will give the entertainment giant access to enormous amounts of data about how many people are interested in tickets, which will then likely be used to move prices to the maximum point that fans are willing to pay in most instances.
Let’s get it!!
THE TOUR starts this August in NYC! Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! pic.twitter.com/l17ON1zXXg
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023
Tickets are on sale beginning next week for the Jonas Brothers tour dates. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59 p.m. ET a presale run through Ticketmaster’s controversial Verified Fan system. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the presale starting on Tuesday, May 9th. Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10th. Other presales will run throughout the week, giving fans ample opportunity to purchase tickets before the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, May 12th at 10 am local time.
The Jonas Brothers have been a prominent figure in the music industry since their debut in 2005. The band, consisting of brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin, has released several successful albums, including It’s About Time, Jonas Brothers, and Happiness Begins. The band has also won several awards, including multiple Teen Choice Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
The upcoming tour is a chance for fans to experience the Jonas Brothers’ music in person once again. After a hiatus and solo projects, the band reunited in 2019, releasing their successful album Happiness Begins and embarking on a sold-out tour.
Ticket Links
Jonas Brothers tickets at MEGASeats.com | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS
Jonas Brothers tickets at ScoreBig
Jonas Brothers tickets at SeatGeek
Jonas Brothers tickets at StubHub
Jonas Brothers tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Jonas Brothers tickets at Vivid Seats
JONAS BROTHERS ‘THE TOUR’ 2023 DATES:
Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+
Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+
Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*
Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair^
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Last Updated on May 2, 2023 by Dave Clark
Leave a Reply