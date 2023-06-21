Renowned comedians and beloved icons, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have announced an extension of their first-ever co-headlining tour. The duo, famed for their time together at Saturday Night Live as well as groundbreaking work as both writers and stars of shows like 30 Rock and Parks & Recreation, added seven fall dates to their calendar, with tickets on sale this week.

📹 | Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce new Restless Leg Tour dates! pic.twitter.com/TD1DmIhwyX — I Heart Amy Poehler (@amypoehlerorg) June 21, 2023

The highly anticipated tour will span several cities across the country, showcasing their signature blend of sharp humor, improvisation, and infectious energy. New tour dates are below, with stops in Cleveland, Denver, Austin, Las Vegas and Philadelphia in the fall of 2023 and a January 2024 show in Portland.

In a joint statement, Poehler and Fey expressed their excitement for the upcoming tour: “We can’t wait to hit the stage together and share the laughter with our fans. This tour is a chance for us to connect with audiences in a whole new way and create unforgettable memories. Get ready for a night of fun, laughter, and maybe even a surprise or two!”

Tickets for the tour are on sale this week, with a presale opening on Wednesday, June 21 and general onsale availability beginning on Friday, June 23. Full schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:

AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES

Thur Sept 21 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sun Oct. 1 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Thur Oct 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Fri Nov 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre*

Sat Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre*

Thur Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Jan 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

