Braodway’s Hamilton star Anthony Ramos said on the latest episode of podcast WTF With Marc Maron that he would star as Mozart in a revival of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The actor expressed his excitement about going back to Broadway.

“I’m probably not supposed to talk about it,” Ramos revealed in the episode. “I signed on to do Amadeus on Broadway, to play Mozart. We’re looking for Salieri now.”

Giving life to the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in his debut Broadway musical Hamilton in 2015, Ramos also played a supporting role in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and starred in the 2021 musical film In the Heights with which he earned a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

As many being familiar from the 1984 film adaptation, Amadeus focuses on a fictional rivalry between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Shaffer’s play Amadeus made its world premiere at London’s National Theatre in 1979, then the same original production headed to Broadway, featuring Ian McKellen as Salieri and Tim Curry as Mozart. It won the 1981 Tony Award for Best Play.

First Broadway revival of the play came in 1999 with Michael Sheen starring as Mozart and David Suchet as Salieri.

In Shaffer’s 1984 film adaptation, F. Murray Abraham won an Oscar with his performance as Salieri. It featured Tom Hulce as Mozart.

No official announcement has been made about the second Broadway revival of the play, yet.

Last Updated on June 8, 2023 by Dave Clark