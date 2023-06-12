A rising star in the world of country music, Bailey Zimmerman will take to the road in early 2024 with Religiously. The Tour. The run will bring the singer, currently on the road in support of Morgan Wallen’s tour, out as a headliner for the first time at this level. For his headlining dates, Josh Ross will be on board in support.

.@baileyzimmerman is hittin’ the road for #RELIGIOUSLYtheTour along with special guest Josh Ross! 👏 General onsale begins this Friday at 10am local time here https://t.co/dlCyphvoT7 pic.twitter.com/Qx04tGjo8X — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 12, 2023

Zimmerman announced plans for the tour on the heels of his performance this weekend at CMA Fest in Nashville, playing to a capacity crowd at the Riverfront Stage at the enormous event. He was also honored by Billboard Magazine earlier in the week, earning the first-ever “Country Rookie of the Year” award from the publication.

The recently-released Religiously. The Album. marked the biggest streaming country debut of all time, according to the Live Nation press release regarding the tour.

Religiously. The Tour. will bring Bailey Zimmerman to cities across North America in the first months of 2024, with dates in England, Scotland and Ireland in late spring. Dates kick off on February 1 at Novo in Los Angeles, and include stops in Salt Lake City, Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Houston before the leg wraps up at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX on April 13. Overseas dates announced so far include London, Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin.

Tickets for Bailey Zimmerman tour dates are on sale beginning on Wednesday, June 14 through a presale through the singer’s “community” with sign-up available online and by texting 1 (618) 228-3400. Presales will continue through the week. It should be noted that no general public sale has been listed on the event pages, which means it is very likely that tour promoter Live Nation intends to claim the tour is sold out during presale, while retaining large portions of the available ticket inventory as holdbacks to be offered at a later date to consumers who have opted in for email or text updates.

Bailey Zimmerman Religiously. The Tour Dates

All dates are in 2024

February 1 — Los Angeles, CA | Novo

February 8 — Anaheim, CA | House of Blues

February 9 — Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

February 14 — Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex

February 15 — Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

February 17 — Omaha, NE | The Steelhouse

February 29 — St. Louis, MO | The Pageant

March 1 — Indianapolis, IN | The Egyptian Room

March 7 — Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live

March 9 — Cincinnati, OH | Brady Music Center

March 14 — Philadelphia, PA | Fillmore Philly

March 15 — Silver Springs, MD | The Filmore

March 21 — Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 22 — New York, NY | Hammerstein Ballroom

April 12 — Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

April 13 — Irving, TX | Toyota Music Factory

May 9 — London, England | KOKO

May 11 — Birmingham, England | O2 Institute 2

May 13 — Manchester, England | Academy 2

May 16 — Glasgow, Scotland | The Garage

May 19 — Belfast, Northern Ireland | Limelight

May 20 — Dublin, Ireland | The Academy

