Gorillaz announced a compact series of shows across the U.S., which will be held in September. The band will visit four cities throughout the run, but their short journeys will end up at huge destinations each time, such as stadiums and amphitheaters.

Gorillaz are ON THE RUN… one band, one bus, four cities 💫

…with special guests @KAYTRANADA @lilyachty & @remiwolf 🔥 The Getaway Shows are on-sale Friday June 2 at 10am local time at https://t.co/CkN1CrGmXS pic.twitter.com/qOfExPQZrB — gorillaz (@gorillaz) May 30, 2023

“The Getaway Shows” starts from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on September 10, then heads to Austin’s Q2 Stadium and Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on September 13 and 16, respectively, before wrapping up at Boston’s Fenway Park on September 19. 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel, the members of the virtual band, are going to be accompanied by Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf all dates.

Tickets to the “The Getaway Shows” go on general sale Friday, June 2 local time via the band’s website.

The band’s fall tour marks the last run of U.S. dates in support of Cracker Island, their latest and also the eighth album, which was released on February 24, 2023 and included collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, and Adeleye Omotayo.

Gorillaz went on a world tour throughout 2022 in South America, Europe, Australia, and North America, introducing new material from their 2023 album, and by the release date in 2023’s February they had delivered five singles from the album, which were Cracker Island, New Gold, Baby Queen, Skinny Ape, and Silent Running.

The Band’s most recent album release was followed by a two-weekend performance at Coachella in April, which also featured appearances from Bad Bunny, Beck, Yasiin Bey, Thundercat, Little Simz, Del the Funky Homosapien, and De La Soul on stage.

Cited by Guinness World Records as the world’s Most Successful Virtual Band, Gorillaz have earned a Grammy Award, two MTV Video Music Awards, an NME Award and four MTV Europe Music Awards so far.

Gorillaz 2023 Tour Dates

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Q2 Stadium

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

