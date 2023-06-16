Following their recently wrapped up tour, the first leg of Conditions Of A Punk, with a final show in Los Angeles, Half Alive are set to ready for its second leg which kicks off in September. It will run for a month with 18 cities to perform. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 16.

happy to announce the Conditions Of A Punk Tour (part 2) is coming this fall (LETS GOOOO) pre-sale tickets for North America will be ready for you tomorrow, Wednesday JUNE 14 at 10am local time.. head to https://t.co/n1Fqi4t8HA for first access to tickets. see you at the show pic.twitter.com/NNvs8dvId3 — half•alive (@halfaliveco) June 13, 2023

The second leg of Conditions Of A Punk starts at House of Blues Cleveland in Cleveland, OH on September 18, and has stops in Detroit, St. Louis, Austin, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more cities to count until closing in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues on October 18. British-born Australian singer-songwriter Thomas Headon who rose to prominence with his debut singles Grace and Clean Me Up will support the tour.

Formed in 2016 and consisting of lead singer Josh Taylor, drummer Brett Kramer and bassist J. Tyler Johnson, Half Alive delivered their first EP, 3, in 2017, which was followed by a debut album titled Now, Not Yet in 2019. The trio topped off their studio album with a debut headlining tour the same year, which included sold-out concerts. They appeared on major music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Bumbershoot.

Immediately after their sophomore album release came the first leg of Conditions Of A Punk, of the same title with the album, earlier this year with many stops across North America, as well as UK and Europe.

Half Alive: Conditions Of A Punk – Leg 2 Dates

With support from Thomas Headon

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Tue Sep 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Thu Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Fri Sep 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sat Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Mon Sep 25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Wed Sep 27 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Sep 29 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Mon Oct 02 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Tue Oct 03 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Fri Oct 06 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Thu Oct 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri Oct 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Wed Oct 18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

