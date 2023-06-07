A pair of unlikely finalists brings fresh excitement for the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals this year, but their fans aren’t happy about the prices being asked for tickets. The Florida Panthers and Las Vegas Golden Knights are two games into the seven game series, with Las Vegas up by a 2-0 margin ahead of Thursday’s Game 3.

“If tickets for the game weren’t so damn expensive, my ass would be catching a flight to Fort Lauderdale sooo fast for a Stanley Cup Final game,” tweeted one fan.

Shortly after the finals were set, ticket prices for game 1 at Ticket Club were going or no less than $445 for members at the resale marketplace Ticket Club, which features all-in pricing and membership discounts. For a potential game 7, the “get-in” figure was $918. Median asking prices for the series ranged from $846 all the way up to $1,598 on the marketplace.

The figures shocked fans, some of whom were accustomed to seeing ticket prices as low as $20 during the regular season.

“Stanley cup final tickets going for a 2010 Honda prices!” wrote one fan. Others, however, pointed out that different markets than Las Vegas and Florida might be seeing substantially higher prices. Case in point – Florida’s having made an effort to box out Toronto fans from purchasing tickets to their home games during the Eastern Conference playoffs.

IMAGINE IF THIS WAS THE PRICE TO GET INTO A #NYR stanley cup final game???? Ooof bettman must be seeeething lmfaooo in the building for 400? LOWER LEVEL FOR 1k???? 😂😭 i could only dream of those being msg prices lol pic.twitter.com/x44moqlMHr — Ashley (@ashleynyr1995) May 30, 2023

With Las Vegas up 2-0 and two games set for Sunrise Arena in Florida, the ticket prices have softened somewhat. The “get-in” for Thursday’s game 3 currently stands at $355 on Ticket Club, with a premium center ice “Amerant Vault” section ticket price starting at $2,086. Panthers Club tickets in the first few rows near the ice are available for $984 and up.

Ticket Links

NHL Playoffs tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

NHL Playoffs tickets at ScoreBig

NHL Playoffs tickets at SeatGeek

NHL Playoffs tickets at StubHub

NHL Playoffs tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

NHL Playoffs tickets at Vivid Seats

Schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

(Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights)

Game 1: Saturday, June 3: Golden Knights won 5-2

Game 2: Monday, June 5: Golden Knights won 7-2

Game 3: Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

Game 4: Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

*Game 5: Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

*Game 6: Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

*Game 7: Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

*These games will only be played if needed.

Last Updated on June 7, 2023 by Dave Clark