James Blake has announced plans for a fall tour of North America, with tickets on sale this week. The Playing Robots Into Heaven tour will bring the dub/electronica artist to cities including New York, Montreal, and Los Angeles in October of this year.

.@jamesblake is going on the Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour 🤖 General onsale begins this Friday at 10am local time here https://t.co/L19AzISbqS pic.twitter.com/Qhcr1x1cVL — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 28, 2023

Following summer dates at festivals in the UK and Japan, Blake has two dates in Europe in September before embarking on the North American leg with a performance at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on October 3. Other stops include Knockdown Center (New York, October 5), L’Olympia (Montreal, October 10), Byline Bank Aragorn Theatre (Chicago, October 14), and The Masonic Theater (San Francisco, October 16). The run closes with an outdoor show on the lawn at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles on October 19.

Tickets for James Blake dates in North America are on sale beginning this week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, June 30. Prior to that there will be presales launching as early as Wednesday, June 28 for those able to secure a code for the “artist” presale. There will also be presales through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Spotify on Thursday, June 29.

The full upcoming schedule for James Blake and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:

July 6 — London, UK | CMYK London

August 16 — Osaka, JP | Summer Sonic

August 18 — Tokyo, JP | SONICMANIA

September 22 — Paris, FR | L’Olympia

September 28 — London, UK | Alexandra Palace

October 3 — Atlanta, GA | Coca Cola Roxy

October 5 — New York, NY | Knockdown Center

October 9 — Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 10 — Montreal, QC | L’Olympia

October 12 — Toronto, ON | Rebel

October 14 — Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 16 — San Francisco, CA | The Masonic Theater

October 19 — Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Forever Cemetary

