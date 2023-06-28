James Blake has announced plans for a fall tour of North America, with tickets on sale this week. The Playing Robots Into Heaven tour will bring the dub/electronica artist to cities including New York, Montreal, and Los Angeles in October of this year.
Following summer dates at festivals in the UK and Japan, Blake has two dates in Europe in September before embarking on the North American leg with a performance at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on October 3. Other stops include Knockdown Center (New York, October 5), L’Olympia (Montreal, October 10), Byline Bank Aragorn Theatre (Chicago, October 14), and The Masonic Theater (San Francisco, October 16). The run closes with an outdoor show on the lawn at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles on October 19.
Tickets for James Blake dates in North America are on sale beginning this week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, June 30. Prior to that there will be presales launching as early as Wednesday, June 28 for those able to secure a code for the “artist” presale. There will also be presales through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Spotify on Thursday, June 29.
The full upcoming schedule for James Blake and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:
James Blake Tour Dates
July 6 — London, UK | CMYK London
August 16 — Osaka, JP | Summer Sonic
August 18 — Tokyo, JP | SONICMANIA
September 22 — Paris, FR | L’Olympia
September 28 — London, UK | Alexandra Palace
October 3 — Atlanta, GA | Coca Cola Roxy
October 5 — New York, NY | Knockdown Center
October 9 — Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 10 — Montreal, QC | L’Olympia
October 12 — Toronto, ON | Rebel
October 14 — Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 16 — San Francisco, CA | The Masonic Theater
October 19 — Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Forever Cemetary
