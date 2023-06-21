With a new album – Feed the Beast – out this week, Kim Petras has announced plans for a world tour, bringing the 34-date Feed the Beast tour out beginning in September. The larger-than-life show will launch with a North American this fall, then continue with dates in Europe beginning in early 2024.
Tickets to Kim Petras tour dates will be on sale beginning as early as Thursday, June 22 in presale, with a general sale scheduled to take place on Monday, June 26. The singer will be performing live nationally on NBC’s TODAY as part of the morning show’s Citi Concert Series on Friday, June 23.
Feed the Beast features the hit single Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj) as well as Unholy (feat. Sam Smith) on its tracklist. The buzzed-about singer will support the album with North American tour dates at venues including Moody Amphitheater (Austin, TX), The Anthem (Washington, D.C.), The Armory (Minneapolis, MN), Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco, CA), and YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA).
Overseas dates for Kim Petras in 2024 include shows in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Milan. Full tour details and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Kim Petras – Feed The Beast World Tour Dates
2023
Sep 27 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater
Sep 30 – Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater
Oct 1 – Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena
Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 7 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Mirage
Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. | The Anthem
Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA | The Mann Center
Oct 16 – Toronto, ON | Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct 18 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
Oct 23 – Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater
Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum
Oct 27 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater
Nov 8 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Nov 11 – Nashville, TN | Municipal Auditorium
Nov 13 – Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Nov 14 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov 22 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
2024
Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy Birmingham
Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK | O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb 16 – Manchester, UK | O2 Victoria Warehouse
Feb 19 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo
Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium | Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25 – Paris, France | L’Olympia
Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany | Palladium
Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live
Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany | Columbiahalle
Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland | EXPO XXI
Mar 4 – Munich, Germany | Zenith
Mar 5 – Milan, Italy | Fabrique
