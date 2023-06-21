With a new album – Feed the Beast – out this week, Kim Petras has announced plans for a world tour, bringing the 34-date Feed the Beast tour out beginning in September. The larger-than-life show will launch with a North American this fall, then continue with dates in Europe beginning in early 2024.

FEED THE BEAST WORLD TOUR ⚔️

Tickets on sale Mon, 6/26 (10am local). See you there 🏰 https://t.co/kxDSOfP14x pic.twitter.com/M6d1j59sZ7 — kim petras (@kimpetras) June 21, 2023

Tickets to Kim Petras tour dates will be on sale beginning as early as Thursday, June 22 in presale, with a general sale scheduled to take place on Monday, June 26. The singer will be performing live nationally on NBC’s TODAY as part of the morning show’s Citi Concert Series on Friday, June 23.

Feed the Beast features the hit single Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj) as well as Unholy (feat. Sam Smith) on its tracklist. The buzzed-about singer will support the album with North American tour dates at venues including Moody Amphitheater (Austin, TX), The Anthem (Washington, D.C.), The Armory (Minneapolis, MN), Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco, CA), and YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA).

Overseas dates for Kim Petras in 2024 include shows in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Milan. Full tour details and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023

Sep 27 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater

Sep 30 – Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. | The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA | The Mann Center

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN | Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK | O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK | O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium | Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France | L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany | Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany | Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland | EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany | Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy | Fabrique

