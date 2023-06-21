L.A. Live’s 7,100-seat concert and special events venue is reportedly going to bear the Peacock Theater name from July 11, 2023. It is based on a multi-year naming rights agreement between sports and live entertainment company AEG and NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. The new settlement also includes the entertainment district’s 40,000 square foot open-air plaza, formerly known as XBOX Plaza, being renamed as Peacock Place.

Both venues are situated within LA Live, AEG’s four million-square-foot downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district, and brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the comprehensive new agreement strategically allies the brands, making Peacock an exclusive streaming partner of L.A. Live. It will provide Peacock with an enhanced brand presence across L.A. Live including significant interior and exterior signage at Peacock Theater, fixed signage at Peacock Place, a branded content studio, and customized fan activations and brand integrations throughout select locations of the sports and entertainment district.

Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal, says through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, they will have the opportunity to bring all the elements of their brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. Live each year, “while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences”.

Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer of AEG Global Partnerships, states that content within the Peacock platform is ideal for their audiences and the synergies between both organizations around their variety of events is limitless.

“We are incredibly excited for this groundbreaking partnership with Peacock and AEG,” adds Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. Live. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. Live venues.”

As part of the agreement, Peacock will have the opportunity to highlight its latest content such as key series premieres, promotions, and special events taking place at L.A. Live over the course of the partnership via the signature digital signage elements, including a brand-new, dedicated LED marquee, located prominently at the corner of Figueroa and Olympic Blvds. The LED marquee will feature two state-of-the-art video boards permanently attached to L.A. Live’s façade and will provide Peacock with 100% share of voice, 365 days a year.

