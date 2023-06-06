Luke Combs has added second shows to four of the stops on his current stadium tour, with tickets on sale this week. The country star added second shows – all on Fridays – in Tampa, Charlotte, Foxborough, and Philadelphia. The added dates are in the final month of the North American leg of his sprawling world tour, announced last year.

Luke Combs has been on the road for much of the last year, bringing the Middle of Somewhere Tour in the fall of 2022, then embarking on his current World Tour in late March. Following his North American shows that run through a now two-night stand at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in late July, Combs heads to Australia and New Zealand in July, then over to Europe in the fall. He is also performing this week at CMA Fest in Nashville.

Luke Combs Tour Dates

June 10 — Kansas City, Mo. | Arrowhead Stadium *

June 17 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium *

July 7 — Tampa, Fla. | Raymond James Stadium *

July 8 — Tampa, Fla. | Raymond James Stadium *

July 14 — Charlotte, N.C. | Bank Of America Stadium *

July 15 — Charlotte, N.C. | Bank Of America Stadium *

July 21 — Foxborough, Mass. | Gillette Stadium *

July 22 — Foxborough, Mass. | Gillette Stadium *

July 28 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

July 29 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 9 — Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena +

Aug. 11 — Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre +

Aug. 12 — Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre +

Aug. 16 — Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena +

Aug. 17 — Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena +

Aug. 19 — Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena +

Aug. 20 — Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena +

Aug. 23 — Adelaide, Australia | Adelaide Entertainment Centre +

Aug. 26 — Perth, Australia | RAC Arena +

Sept. 30 — Oslo, Norway | Spektrum

Oct. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden | Annexet

Oct. 4 — Copenhagen, Denmark | Vega

Oct. 6 — Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena

Oct. 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live

Oct. 8 — Paris, France | La Cigale

Oct. 10 — Zurich, Switzerland | The Hall

Oct. 11 — Brussels, Belgium | Ancienne Belgique

Oct. 13 — Dublin, Ireland | 3 Arena

Oct. 14 — Belfast, N. Ireland | SSE Arena

Oct. 16 — Glasgow, U.K. | OVO Hydro Arena

Oct. 17 — Manchester, U.K. | AO Arena

Oct. 19 — London, U.K. | O2 Arena

Oct. 20 — London, U.K. | O2 Arena

* With Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb

+ With Cody Johnson, Lane Pittmanseries

