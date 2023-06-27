On the heels of the massive success of the MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game, the league has announced plans for a 2024 game at America’s oldest remaining ballpark, Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The onetime home of the Negro League’s Birmingham Barons, Rickwood Field was built in 1910, two years before Fenway Park began hosting Boston Red Sox Games.

While fan excitement for the game at the historical location is high, there is already concern about how high the ticket prices are going to be surged.

Bermingham resident Tyler Young talked to WBRC FOX6 News, saying it was important to make it affordable to where an average family could go. “Every single person that I’ve talked to so far that would consider going to the game has said the exact same thing and has the same concern. Make it a family event. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for Birmingham. Make it something to remember for people that live in the area,” he said.

If the prices for tickets to the last year’s “Field of Dreams” game are any indication, tickets to the 2024 game planned for historic Rickwood Field might be a bit pricey, reads a news report on Alabama.com.

According to NBC Sports, tickets for last year’s game were going for an average price of $967 just days before the first pitch, with prices ranging from $644 to as much as $2,281 on secondary sale sites.

A set of two tickets had an asking price of $4,582 each, while three tickets together went for $3,168. And the inaugural game had an average price of $1,237.

Just like its first edition played in 2021, purchase of tickets through the league itself is restricted to the residents, Alabama locals in this case, meaning anyone living outside that state will have to rely on purchasing tickets through resale marketplaces. Offers on secondary market can be checked via the links below.

Fans, residing in Alabama, are requested to register here to receive immediate fresh tickets and game info as soon as it comes available.

Opened in 1910, Rickwood Field is one of two Negro League ballparks still standing along with Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, N.J. Rickwood Field is the home field for Miles College, a historically Black college and University in Fairfield, Alabama. It served as a setting for the movies such as Cobb (1994), Soul of the Game (1996) and 42 (2013).

Among the activities of next season, there will be a tribute to the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player Willie Mays, who spent a few seasons with the Birmingham Barons before the Giants gave him an opportunity at the MLB level.

“We are proud to bring Major League Baseball to historic Rickwood Field in 2024,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “This opportunity to pay tribute to the Negro Leagues as the Giants and Cardinals play a regular season game at this iconic location is a great honor. The legacy of the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player, Willie Mays, is one of excellence and perseverance. We look forward to sharing the stories of the Negro Leagues throughout this event next year.”

MLB, the Friends of Rickwood and the City of Birmingham will collaborate to renovate the field for 2024.

The inaugural 2021 Field of Dreams game featured the Yankees and White Sox, while last year’s iteration was played between the Cubs and Reds.

MLB Ticket Links

MLB tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

MLB tickets at ScoreBig

MLB tickets at SeatGeek

MLB tickets at StubHub

MLB tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

MLB tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on June 27, 2023