The exceptional demand for tickets to Taylor Swift concerts all over the world brings a brand-new bill with it against ticket scalpers – at least a Brazilian lawmaker made an effort last week, introducing “the Taylor Swift law” bill as referred. Simone Marquetto, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies representing São Paulo, where Swift will perform three shows, proposed it just after Taylor’s additional dates for “Eras Tour” were announced.
The pop star revealed 42 international tour dates in Europe, Asia and Australia, all of which expand through 2024. Last week she added new shows to her schedule, unveiling an extensive concert lineup that includes two nights in Rio de Janeiro and three in São Paulo, with a total of eight shows across Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina in November. Simone Marquetto has taken a precaution against ticket scalpers ahead of the Eras Tour’s Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo leg – as the bill will criminalize ticket scalping, leading to four years in prison along with fees up to 100 times the original ticket price if passed.
“I have an 11-year-old at home, and this is all they’re talking about at school. I received many requests to do something and decided to present this bill,” she told the Brazilian newspaper Estadão (via NBC).
Marquetto stated that she had obtained the necessary signatures to expedite her bill and would present it alongside the national secretary for consumer protection.
The ticket sales process for the massively popular tour has been enormously controversial the entire way, as Swift’s initial sales process for Eras Tour dates in the fall of 2022 was marred by terrible system meltdowns on Ticketmaster and the complete cancellation of any public general ticket sale. Swift fans have filed lawsuits, and been subject to enormous stress as shows have approached, due to Ticketmaster releasing small batches of held-back tickets throughout the days and weeks as shows approached, creating an ecosystem of eagle-eyed fans on social media alerting others when tickets are dripped out, only to be scooped up almost immediately by fans hoping to attend.
While obtaining and affording tickets for Swift’s shows are still an issue to deal with, demand for them also seems to rise. Just the previous week it was announced that Taylor Swift had set a new attendance record at Acrisure Stadium when 73,117 fans made their way to the Pittsburgh venue, breaking a record previously held by Garth Brooks.
Tour schedule and ticket links to secondary marketplaces are available below:
Taylor Swift Ticket Links
Taylor Swift tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Taylor Swift tickets at Scorebig
Taylor Swift tickets at SeatGeek
Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub
Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer use code TICKETNEWS
Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium
Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium
Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium
Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium
Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Last Updated on June 27, 2023
Leave a Reply