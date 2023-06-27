The exceptional demand for tickets to Taylor Swift concerts all over the world brings a brand-new bill with it against ticket scalpers – at least a Brazilian lawmaker made an effort last week, introducing “the Taylor Swift law” bill as referred. Simone Marquetto, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies representing São Paulo, where Swift will perform three shows, proposed it just after Taylor’s additional dates for “Eras Tour” were announced.

The pop star revealed 42 international tour dates in Europe, Asia and Australia, all of which expand through 2024. Last week she added new shows to her schedule, unveiling an extensive concert lineup that includes two nights in Rio de Janeiro and three in São Paulo, with a total of eight shows across Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina in November. Simone Marquetto has taken a precaution against ticket scalpers ahead of the Eras Tour’s Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo leg – as the bill will criminalize ticket scalping, leading to four years in prison along with fees up to 100 times the original ticket price if passed.

“I have an 11-year-old at home, and this is all they’re talking about at school. I received many requests to do something and decided to present this bill,” she told the Brazilian newspaper Estadão (via NBC).

Marquetto stated that she had obtained the necessary signatures to expedite her bill and would present it alongside the national secretary for consumer protection.

The ticket sales process for the massively popular tour has been enormously controversial the entire way, as Swift’s initial sales process for Eras Tour dates in the fall of 2022 was marred by terrible system meltdowns on Ticketmaster and the complete cancellation of any public general ticket sale. Swift fans have filed lawsuits, and been subject to enormous stress as shows have approached, due to Ticketmaster releasing small batches of held-back tickets throughout the days and weeks as shows approached, creating an ecosystem of eagle-eyed fans on social media alerting others when tickets are dripped out, only to be scooped up almost immediately by fans hoping to attend.

While obtaining and affording tickets for Swift’s shows are still an issue to deal with, demand for them also seems to rise. Just the previous week it was announced that Taylor Swift had set a new attendance record at Acrisure Stadium when 73,117 fans made their way to the Pittsburgh venue, breaking a record previously held by Garth Brooks.

Tour schedule and ticket links to secondary marketplaces are available below:

Taylor Swift Ticket Links

Taylor Swift tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Taylor Swift tickets at Scorebig

Taylor Swift tickets at SeatGeek

Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer use code TICKETNEWS

Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Last Updated on June 27, 2023