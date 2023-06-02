The rolling phenomenon that is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour will open in Chicago tonight, but fans far south of the windy city are celebrating as well this weekend. Swift announced Friday that the tour will be heading to Mexico and at least two South American cities this year, with the promise that “additional international dates will be announced soon,” according to a post on social media.

Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit https://t.co/sWLDCJoj1P for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and… pic.twitter.com/yraYdo1Q26 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 2, 2023

Taylor Swift will perform three shows in Mexico City at Foro Sol, running August 24, 25, and 26. Her current North American plans run through five straight nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California at the beginning of the same month. Dates for Argentina and Brazil were also announced Friday, taking place in November. Swift will perform at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires on November 9 and 10, then head to Rio de Janeiro for a November 18 show at Estadio Nilton Santos and then to Sao Paulo for shows on November 25 and 26 at Allianz Parque.

All eight dates will feature Sabrina Carpenter in support.

Tickets for the shows in Mexico are being put on sale beginning next week, with fans forced to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system if they hope to get through to purchase tickets during the initial sales period that begins on June 7. Details for the South American dates have not yet been announced. Details are available through Swift’s tour page on her website.

The ticket sales process for the massively popular tour has been enormously controversial the entire way, as Swift’s initial sales process for Eras Tour dates in the fall of 2022 was marred by terrible system meltdowns on Ticketmaster and the complete cancellation of any public general ticket sale. Since that point, Swift fans have filed lawsuits, and been subject to enormous stress as shows have approached, due to Ticketmaster releasing small batches of held-back tickets throughout the days and weeks as shows approached, creating an ecosystem of eagle-eyed fans on social media alerting others when tickets are dripped out, only to be scooped up almost immediately by fans hoping to attend.

As a result, ticket resale prices have remained sky-high for the entire tour, despite substantial inventory remaining unsold by tour operators until the moment the singer goes on stage. Tickets for Friday’s Eras Tour show at Soldier Field for example, are still unavailable for less than $850 less than eight hours to show time for members of Ticket Club, which is typically the least expensive ticket resale option for members due to it not charging service fees. Saturday’s show has a “get-in” price of just shy of $1,000 as of Friday at 1 p.m.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Friday, June 2 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Saturday, June 3 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Sunday, June 4 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Friday, June 9 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Saturday, June 10 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Friday, June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium

Friday, June 23 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, June 24 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Last Updated on June 2, 2023 by Dave Clark