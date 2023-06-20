The Eras Tour will continue into 2024, as Taylor Swift announced plans for major international dates in the coming year on Tuesday afternoon. The singer, who is still in the core of her North American run of tour dates, announced new shows in Japan, Australia, Singapore, and cities throughout Europe, joining previously announced 2023 international dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” reads the tweet announcing nearly 40 news concerts from Taylor Swift’s account on Twitter. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras tour next year at these new international dates!”

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

New dates begin in February with four shows in Tokyo, Japan, followed by two shows in Melbourne, Australia, three in Sydney, and three in Singapore in early March. in May, The Eras Tour will bring Taylor Swift to the EU, beginning with two shows at La Defense Arena in Paris, France. EU and UK dates run well into the summer, with back-to-back nights closing the run at London’s Wembley Stadium scheduled for August 16 and 17.

Other cities announced for the new batch of dates include Stockholm, Madrid, Edinburgh, Dublin, Amsterdam, Munich, and Milan. The full currently announced schedule is included below, as are links to ticket resale marketplaces.

The Eras Tour Ticket Prices and Onsale Dates

Tickets for The Eras Tour International dates are on sale in late June, varying by location. The ticket prices for Taylor Swift dates are also likely to vary widely, depending on location and what the rules might be regarding dynamic ticket pricing and other factors. Dates in Australia, for example, appear to range from $79.90 at the low end to $379.90 at the high end, though there are “vip” packages above and beyond that which range all the way to $1,249.

Tickets for the UK and Europe shows will be sold on a first come-first serve basis, with fans able to register for a presale through Thursday (June 22) at 11:59 p.m. (UK sales) or Friday (June 23) at 11:59 p.m. (Ireland and EU sales). Fans will need to register there interest for any city they hope to purchase tickets for individually.

European dates appear to be using Ticketmaster’s newly rebranded “advanced registration” system – which is just a new name for the same Verified Fan system that has been a part of every Taylor Swift ticket sales process since the Ticketmaster system was rolled out several years ago. That system famously failed to keep the ticket sales process for the North American Eras Tour dates from turning into a catastrophe for Ticketmaster – which apologized to the singer, who as apparently forgiven and forgotten.

Those who receive a unique code upon that system’s selection process will be notified of their sales opportunity and timeline. For those selected, dates in the UK will see their presales take place between July 18-20, depending on the city.

For the Australian leg, pre-sale and VIP packages through Frontier Touring will be on sale beginning Wednesday, June 28 and run for 24 hours. General sale will take place on Friday, June 30.

The Eras Tour continues to roll through North America, setting attendance records and high sales prices everywhere it stops. It is in Minneapolis, Minnesota this coming weekend, with a “get-in” minimum price of $1,415 for Friday’s show and $1,280 for Saturday, according to Ticket Club’s current display.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Friday, June 23 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, June 24 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Last Updated on June 20, 2023