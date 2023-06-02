Grammy-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE are set to bring their high-energy show on the road this fall, announcing plans for the CAVES World Tour beginning in October. The tour sill feature Judah & The Lion as special guests, and is set to support the group’s upcoming album, CAVES, scheduled to release this fall.
“CAVES is the most ambitious album we’ve made so far, and it really feels like a new chapter for us as a band,” said NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. “We can’t wait to take this new energy to our fans on the road and perform these songs live. It’s going to be special.”
Tour dates for NEEDTOBREATHE Caves World Tour begin with an October 13 date at Enmark Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and run through a November 18 show at Gas South Arena in Atlanta. In between, shows scheduled include at Rupp Arena (Lexington, KY), Dickies Arena (Forth Worth, TX), YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA), Armory (Minneapolis, MN), The Met (Philadelphia, PA), and Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN).
Tickets for Caves World Tour dates begin next week, with presales launching as early as Monday, June 5. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 9.
NEEDTOBREATHE announced plans for the upcoming release of CAVES in late May, telling fans they’ve been working on the album for nearly two years.
NEEDTOBREATHE Tour Dates
October 13 – Savannah, GA | Enmark Arena
October 14 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 15 – Southaven, MS | Landers Center
October 17 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
October 19 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre
October 20 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
October 21 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
October 23 – Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center
October 24 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
October 26 – Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento
October 27 – Reno, NV | Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
October 28 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater
October 30 – Orem, UT | UCCU Center
November 2 – Independence, MO | Cable Dahmer Arena
November 3 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
November 4 – Minneapolis, MN | Armory
November 5 – Waukee, IA | TBD
November 7 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
November 10 – Washington, DC | The Anthem
November 11 – Boston, MA MGM | Music Hall at Fenway
November 13 – Philadelphia, PA | The Met
November 15 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
November 16 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC
November 17 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum Complex
November 18 – Atlanta, GA | Gas South Arena
