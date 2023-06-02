Grammy-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE are set to bring their high-energy show on the road this fall, announcing plans for the CAVES World Tour beginning in October. The tour sill feature Judah & The Lion as special guests, and is set to support the group’s upcoming album, CAVES, scheduled to release this fall.

“CAVES is the most ambitious album we’ve made so far, and it really feels like a new chapter for us as a band,” said NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. “We can’t wait to take this new energy to our fans on the road and perform these songs live. It’s going to be special.”

Who's ready for The CAVES World Tour! We’re hitting the road with @judahandthelion this fall for an absolutely epic night. https://t.co/SgZ7rBNPTD pic.twitter.com/dOUkOUx9nM — NEEDTOBREATHE (@NEEDTOBREATHE) June 1, 2023

Tour dates for NEEDTOBREATHE Caves World Tour begin with an October 13 date at Enmark Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and run through a November 18 show at Gas South Arena in Atlanta. In between, shows scheduled include at Rupp Arena (Lexington, KY), Dickies Arena (Forth Worth, TX), YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA), Armory (Minneapolis, MN), The Met (Philadelphia, PA), and Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN).

Tickets for Caves World Tour dates begin next week, with presales launching as early as Monday, June 5. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 9.

NEEDTOBREATHE announced plans for the upcoming release of CAVES in late May, telling fans they’ve been working on the album for nearly two years.

NEEDTOBREATHE Tour Dates

October 13 – Savannah, GA | Enmark Arena

October 14 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 15 – Southaven, MS | Landers Center

October 17 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

October 19 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre

October 20 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

October 21 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

October 23 – Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center

October 24 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

October 26 – Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

October 27 – Reno, NV | Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

October 28 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater

October 30 – Orem, UT | UCCU Center

November 2 – Independence, MO | Cable Dahmer Arena

November 3 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

November 4 – Minneapolis, MN | Armory

November 5 – Waukee, IA | TBD

November 7 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

November 10 – Washington, DC | The Anthem

November 11 – Boston, MA MGM | Music Hall at Fenway

November 13 – Philadelphia, PA | The Met

November 15 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

November 16 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

November 17 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum Complex

November 18 – Atlanta, GA | Gas South Arena

Last Updated on June 2, 2023 by Dave Clark