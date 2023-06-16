Comedian Nimesh Patel has announced his Fast & Loose tour which is going to kick off in London, UK this fall, then make various stops across North America until the end of the year. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

JUST ANNOUNCED Nimesh Patel: Fast & Loose Tour is coming to a city near you! Full dates listed on the link below!

🎟️ Public onsale begins Friday at 10am local on https://t.co/bq1TyhIhFN@findingnimesh pic.twitter.com/gOf2Zn91ts — Live Nation Comedy (@LiveNationCmdy) June 12, 2023

Patel starts touring North America from Ohio Theatre, Cleveland, OH on September 8, following the tour’s first stop at Hackney Empire in London on September 1. He will then have performances in 35 more cities, including Tampa, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, New Orleans, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more throughout fall and early winter before wrapping the tour up in New York at The Theater at The Garden on December 30.

Currently being a regular comic at the Comedy Cellar, a comedy club in Greenwich Village, Lower Manhattan, Nimesh Patel has been building his career path to comedy for long, since his graduation, working during the day and performing standup shows by night. 2015 was the year he was discovered by Chris Rock while doing standup in Brooklyn. He joined Rock’s writing team for the 88th Academy Awards ceremony. He also wrote material for Hasan Minhaj’s 2017 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner appearance.

In 2018, Patel was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for his work on Saturday Night Live for which he began working as a full-time writer the year before.

The Emmy-nominated writer is now a favorite on the latenight circuit with multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

See his complete “Fast & Loose” tour schedule and ticket links below.

Ticket Links

Fast & Loose 2023 Tour Dates

Fri Sep 01 – London, UK – Hackney Empire

Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Ohio Theatre

Sat Sep 09 – Dayton, OH – Victoria Theatre

Sun Sep 10 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

Fri Sep 22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sat Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sun Sep 24 – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre

Thu Sep 28 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Sep 29 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theater

Sat Sep 30 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

Fri Oct 06 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Sun Oct 08 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Fri Oct 13 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Theatre

Sat Oct 14 – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre

Sun Oct 15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – The Great Hall @ Universal Preservation Hall

Thu Oct 26 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

Fri Oct 27 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummins Theatre

Fri Nov 03 – Norfolk, VA – Attucks Theatre

Sat Nov 04 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Fri Nov 10 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Sun Nov 12 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theater

Thu Nov 16 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theatre

Fri Nov 17 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Sun Nov 19 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu Nov 30 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

Fri Dec 01 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

Sat Dec 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Dec 08 – Fresno, CA – Tower Theatre

Sat Dec 09 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Thu Dec 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA – Sydney Goldstein Theatre

Sat Dec 16 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sun Dec 17 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

Thu Dec 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Dec 30 – New York, NY – The Theater at The Garden

