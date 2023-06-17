StubHub International and Ticket Evolution (TEVO) announced a newly-formed partnership that will bring the U.S.-based ticket distribution platform’s inventory to customers of the international marketplace. The partnership will bring new tickets to consumers shopping on the StubHub International platform for events both in its home European and UK markets, as well as for U.S. events that might appeal to those customers.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch this timely partnership with StubHub International and bring their consumers access to marquee events, such as US Open Tennis, Broadway shows and Formula 1, in destinations all across North America,” said Dan Weisbaum, VP Operations. “We’re confident that our extensive supplier network will be additive to the StubHub International brand.”

“Our customers are big fans of US sports, and they are passionate about traveling the world to see their favorite teams and artists live at iconic venues,” said StubHub International CEO Dan Mucha. “Partnering with a leading US-based distribution platform like TEVO offers our customers access to the best live experiences across North America.”

StubHub International is the company that was formed when UK regulators demanded that StubHub spin off its non-North American business to satisfy competition concerns when it was bought by viagogo in a deal that closed in 2020. It is separate from the North American StubHub brand, competing with StubHub’s current parent company in the overseas market.

TEVO is a distribution platform bringing together ticket inventory owned by both professional ticket broker clients and rightsholders in both sports and live entertainment segments. After being launched as a ticket broker-owned ticket exchange system, it was bought out by Clearlake Capital late in 2022, having merged with DTI Management and 1Ticket in 2021.

The partnership between TEVO and StubHub International is set to begin immediately, and fans can expect to see a wider selection of ticket options for live events in the coming weeks and months.

StubHub International had previously announced an integration with another U.S.-based ticket distribution system, Logitix.

Last Updated on June 17, 2023 by Dave Clark