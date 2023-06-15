Made In America Fest announced its return to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with SZA and Lizzo anchoring the festival lineup. The event is scheduled for Labor Day Weekend in the City of Brotherly Love, taking place on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Tickets for Made In America Fest are available now at the event website, as well as on ticket resale marketplaces. 2-day GA tickets currently run for $200 plus $41.53 in fees, with a VIP option at $750 (plus $85.24 in fees). Single-day passes are not yet available through the event website.

Other performers beyond the headlining acts schedule for the festival include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate. There will also be a “very special joint set” by Mase and Cam’Ron.

Made In America Festival touts its ties to the community in Philadelphia, having generated over $180 million in economic impact for the city since its first edition in 2012. The 2023 edition will feature organizations that focus on causes including education, voter registration, animal welfare, LGBTQIA+ rights, arts & culture,. social justice, and mental health as part of its festival offerings for attendees.

