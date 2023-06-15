Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment and Hollywood.com have announced plans for a joint ticketing venture, designed to “extend the intersection” of Hollywood, Broadway, London’s West End, and regional theater. Hollywood.com Live will sell tickets to live events under all three categories, bringing live performance event tickets to the Hollywood.com brand best known for tickets to movie screenings.

As part of the launch, Hollywood.com Live has acquired the theatre-focused media company Theatrely.

“This new venture and the Theatrely acquisition is a huge positive for theatre productions and consumers,” said Mitchell Rubenstein, who heads Hollywood.com Live with Laurie Silvers and Robert Nederlander, Jr.

“We have the opportunity to substantially expand the audience for legitimate theatrical productions. This is a win-win,” added Nederlander.”

It is currently unclear whether the operation will serve as primary box office for any of the ticket listings it features, or if it will serve more as a distribution point or secondary ticket resale marketplace. Currently, Broadway.tickets.hollywood.com appears to have tickets on offer from all New York Broadway productions, including ones housed in venues associated with the Nederlander Group and non-Nederlander venues.

According to coverage of the announcement from Deadline.com, Silvers and Rubenstein are the founders of Syfy Channel, Broadway.com and MovieTickets.com, and the co-founders of Misfits Gaming Group.Nederlander is the CEO of Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, which develops, manages and operates theaters worldwide, produces Broadway and related shows in the US and international markets.

Theatrely is a “Gen-Z media outlet covering Broadway” and other theatrical productions. It appears that its role will be to serve as a content marketing arm of the ticketing platform on behalf of its new parent companies.

Last Updated on June 15, 2023 by Dave Clark