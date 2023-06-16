Singer-songwriter Tate McRae has announced plans for the ARE WE FLYING tour, which will bring her across North America through the fall. Mcrae will be joined on the tour by charlieonnafriday in support, with tickets going on sale next week.

A native of Calgary, McRae has been featured as an up-and-coming artist by publications like Billboard and People Magazine, as well as being nominated as one of The New Artist of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards. Her single “you broke me first” has racked up more than 1.5 billion streams worldwide, and she has performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Firefly, Governor’s Ball, and Austin City Limits in her budding career.

Dates for Tate McRae’s tour will kick off with a show on September 5 at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre and run through into October, with a closing date scheduled for October 13 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre. Other dates along the way include HISTORY (Toronto), Rooftop at Pier 17 (New York), Tabernacle (Atlanta), Summit (Denver), Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles), and The Masonic (San Francisco).

Tickets for Tate McRae’s Are We Flying tour are on sale beginning next week, with presales that begin on Wednesday, June 21. Fans looking to shop can register their interest in presale tickets through either the CITI entertainment program for cardholders or the newly rebranded “Verified Fan” system, Advance Registration, through Sunday. For those who are not able to access tickets through either presale gateway, there will be a “limited” general sale of tickets beginning on Saturday, June 24.

Full tour routing and ticket resale links are included below:

Tate McRae ARE WE FLYING TOUR Dates:

Tue Sep 05 – Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre

Wed Sep 06 – Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Sep 08 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Sep 10 – Montreal, QC | MTELUS

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Thu Sep 14 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Sep 16 – Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues

Mon Sep 18 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Sep 20 – New York, NY | The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sat Sep 23 – Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Wed Sep 27 – Dallas, TX | House of Blues

Fri Sep 29 – Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Sat Sep 30 – Austin, TX – ACL Live | Moody Theater

Mon Oct 02 – Denver, CO | Summit

Wed Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Sat Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Mon Oct 09 – San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Wed Oct 11 – Portland, OR | McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Fri Oct 13 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

