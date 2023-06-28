Trippie Redd has announced plans for the Take Me Away Tour, kicking off in early September. The tour will bring the rapper out to venues across North America with guests that include Lucki, Jean Dawson, D Savage, Ekkstacy, and K Suave in support.

Announcing @trippieredd's new #TakeMeAwayTour

🌟 General onsale begins this Friday at 11am local time here https://t.co/vrdxlrTgwU pic.twitter.com/pEDmdfLAbr — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 28, 2023

The tour comes fresh on the heels of the release of the single Took my Breath Away, which features Skye Morales. Tickets will be on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, June 30. Presales for groups including those with access through Redd’s social media, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation open as early as Thursday, June 29.

Following summer performances that include Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Rolling Loud in Florida, Trippie Redd’s Take Me Away tour gets going with an opening show on August 31 at Somerset Amphitheater in Wisconsin. It rolls through September with stops in Toronto, Hartford, Brooklyn, Tampa, Dallas, and Inglewood before it wraps with a show on October 9 at WAMU Theater in Seattle.

Trippie Redd Tour Dates

July 1 — Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest

July 21 — Miami, FL | Rolling Loud

August 31 — Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheater

September 2 — Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 4 — Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 5 — Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 7 — Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 8 — Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

September 9 — Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre

September 10 — Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

September 12 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

September 13 — Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

September 14 — Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

September 16 — Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 17 — Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

September 18 — Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 21 — West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 22 — Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 23 — Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre

September 26 — Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

September 28 — Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre

October 1 — Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 2 — Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 4 — Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

October 6 — Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 9 — Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater

Last Updated on June 28, 2023