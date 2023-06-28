Trippie Redd has announced plans for the Take Me Away Tour, kicking off in early September. The tour will bring the rapper out to venues across North America with guests that include Lucki, Jean Dawson, D Savage, Ekkstacy, and K Suave in support.
Announcing @trippieredd's new #TakeMeAwayTour
🌟 General onsale begins this Friday at 11am local time here https://t.co/vrdxlrTgwU pic.twitter.com/pEDmdfLAbr
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 28, 2023
The tour comes fresh on the heels of the release of the single Took my Breath Away, which features Skye Morales. Tickets will be on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, June 30. Presales for groups including those with access through Redd’s social media, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation open as early as Thursday, June 29.
Following summer performances that include Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Rolling Loud in Florida, Trippie Redd’s Take Me Away tour gets going with an opening show on August 31 at Somerset Amphitheater in Wisconsin. It rolls through September with stops in Toronto, Hartford, Brooklyn, Tampa, Dallas, and Inglewood before it wraps with a show on October 9 at WAMU Theater in Seattle.
Ticket Links
Trippie Redd tickets at MEGASeats | 10% Discount
Trippie Redd tickets at ScoreBig
Trippie Redd tickets at SeatGeek
Trippie Redd tickets at StubHub
Trippie Redd tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Trippie Redd tickets at Vivid Seats
Trippie Redd Tour Dates
July 1 — Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest
July 21 — Miami, FL | Rolling Loud
August 31 — Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheater
September 2 — Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 4 — Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 5 — Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
September 7 — Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 8 — Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
September 9 — Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre
September 10 — Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
September 12 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
September 13 — Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
September 14 — Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
September 16 — Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September 17 — Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
September 18 — Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 21 — West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 22 — Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 23 — Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre
September 26 — Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
September 28 — Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre
October 1 — Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 2 — Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 4 — Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
October 6 — Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 9 — Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater
Last Updated on June 28, 2023
Leave a Reply