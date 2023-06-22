Electronic music producer and singer ZHU is set to embark on his first headline tour since 2018. The Grammy-nominated musician will hit the roads for a 24-date run “The Grace Tour” this fall, beginning on September 14 from Toronto with following stops in major North American cities. Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 23 at 10AM local time.
After performing in three Canadian cities, Toronto, London and Montreal, on the first three days of the tour, ZHU will cross into the U.S. side, visiting Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Vancouver, Portland and more. The Grace Tour wraps up in Los Angeles with two nights at the Hollywood Palladium on November 9 and 10.
ZHU will be joined by Channel Tres (DJ Set) at the Brooklyn and San Francisco dates, Claptone at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, and Hayden James on the LA dates. Noizu is going to support the artist on multiple select dates throughout the tour.
Before embarking on his North American tour in fall, ZHU will be playing at numerous festivals including Bumbershoot in Seattle, WA and Goldrush Avondale, AZ, and shows in Croatia, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey and more in summer.
“The Grace Tour” announcement followed ZHU’s recent collaboration with the video game franchise, Mortal Kombat 1. The original track entitled “Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1)” is set as the backdrop of all gameplay matches. He also teamed up with Devault and BabyJake on his latest single Revelations, the first track introduced to fans from his upcoming album.
The musician made a breakthrough with his hit single Faded that was released in March 2014, and quickly climbed the global charts, peaking at number 3 in Australia and the UK, and number 12 on the US Dance/Electronic chart. It was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.
ZHU – The Grace Tour Dates
09.14 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
09.15 London, ON @ London Music Hall
09.16 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09.19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09.21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
09.25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
09.26 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
09.28 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09.30 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10.02 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10.04 Austin, TX @ ACL Live
10.06 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10.07 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10.11 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10.12 Chicago, IL @ Radius
10.14 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
10.17 Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
10.19 Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
10.20 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10.27 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Events Centre
10.28 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11.01 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11.04 Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair
11.09 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11.10 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
ZHU – Festival and Europe Tour Dates
07.20 Ostrava, Czechia, Colours of Ostrava 2023
07.21 Dubrovnik, Croatia, Revelin Culture Club
07.22 Zurich, Switzerland, ZOA City
07.28-30 Plock, Poland, Audioriver Festival 2023
07.29 Istanbul, Turkey, Zorlu Center
07.30 Izmir, Turkey, YUZU Beach
08.4 London, UK, Lafayette
08.5 Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Untold Festival
09.2-3 Seattle, WA, Bumbershoot 2023
10.7-8 Avondale, AZ, Goldrush 2023
11.17-19 Mexico City, MX Corona Capital
