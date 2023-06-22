Electronic music producer and singer ZHU is set to embark on his first headline tour since 2018. The Grammy-nominated musician will hit the roads for a 24-date run “The Grace Tour” this fall, beginning on September 14 from Toronto with following stops in major North American cities. Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 23 at 10AM local time.

After performing in three Canadian cities, Toronto, London and Montreal, on the first three days of the tour, ZHU will cross into the U.S. side, visiting Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Vancouver, Portland and more. The Grace Tour wraps up in Los Angeles with two nights at the Hollywood Palladium on November 9 and 10.

ZHU will be joined by Channel Tres (DJ Set) at the Brooklyn and San Francisco dates, Claptone at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, and Hayden James on the LA dates. Noizu is going to support the artist on multiple select dates throughout the tour.

Before embarking on his North American tour in fall, ZHU will be playing at numerous festivals including Bumbershoot in Seattle, WA and Goldrush Avondale, AZ, and shows in Croatia, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey and more in summer.

“The Grace Tour” announcement followed ZHU’s recent collaboration with the video game franchise, Mortal Kombat 1. The original track entitled “Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1)” is set as the backdrop of all gameplay matches. He also teamed up with Devault and BabyJake on his latest single Revelations, the first track introduced to fans from his upcoming album.

The musician made a breakthrough with his hit single Faded that was released in March 2014, and quickly climbed the global charts, peaking at number 3 in Australia and the UK, and number 12 on the US Dance/Electronic chart. It was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

ZHU – The Grace Tour Dates

09.14 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09.15 London, ON @ London Music Hall

09.16 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09.19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09.21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

09.25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09.26 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

09.28 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09.30 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10.02 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10.04 Austin, TX @ ACL Live

10.06 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10.07 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10.11 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10.12 Chicago, IL @ Radius

10.14 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

10.17 Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

10.19 Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10.20 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10.27 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Events Centre

10.28 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11.01 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11.04 Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

11.09 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11.10 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

ZHU – Festival and Europe Tour Dates

07.20 Ostrava, Czechia, Colours of Ostrava 2023

07.21 Dubrovnik, Croatia, Revelin Culture Club

07.22 Zurich, Switzerland, ZOA City

07.28-30 Plock, Poland, Audioriver Festival 2023

07.29 Istanbul, Turkey, Zorlu Center

07.30 Izmir, Turkey, YUZU Beach

08.4 London, UK, Lafayette

08.5 Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Untold Festival

09.2-3 Seattle, WA, Bumbershoot 2023

10.7-8 Avondale, AZ, Goldrush 2023

11.17-19 Mexico City, MX Corona Capital

Last Updated on June 22, 2023