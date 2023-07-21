Nick Carter has announced on the heels of closing the world tour with Backstreet Boys that he is heading on a solo tour across the U.S. this fall. Marking Carter’s first solo tour in seven years, the upcoming Who I Am tour will have the 14-show run throughout October. Tickets go on general sale Friday, July 21.

Some exciting news! I’m heading out this fall on the Who I Am Tour‼️ I spoke to ⁦@billboard⁩ about the tour and more. Read it here and I hope to see you on the road: https://t.co/hFyEqWzQzk — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 17, 2023

Kicking off on October 4 in Lexington, KY, the tour will make stops in 13 more cities including Nashville, TN, Wilmington, NC, Orlando, FL, Tempe, AZ and more until wrapping in Las Vegas, NV on October 25.

Who I Am tour is designed to comprise of Carter’s solo tracks and new songs along with Backstreet Boys favorites. First revealed via Billboard, the tour aims to capture the music, the stories and the journey that, fittingly, made Carter who he is.

“I was born in 1980 and there was a lot of music that influenced me throughout the years to be one of the members of the Backstreet Boys. So, I’m going to perform a lot of songs that I love,” he says of what fans can expect from the 14-show run.

Following the release of their latest album DNA in 2019, Backstreet Boys toured the world over the course of the past four years. Carter expressed the motivation behind the decision of performing more instead of taking a break after a long worldwide tour in simple words: “I love music.” He tells Billboard: “When I got back home and was finally able to be with the family, it was so amazing, but I’m a musician, I’m a performer. I love music, and so I decided that I wanted to get back on the road and do what I love.”

He hints that his upcoming tour is going to differ from the Backstreet Boys shows, revealing he’ll be playing drums throughout the show which will have a bit more creative personal expression and be a little bit more organic.

Carter has delivered three solo albums so far, titled Now or Never, I’m Taking Off and All American.

Tour Dates

Oct. 4 – Singletary Center for the Arts – Lexington, KY

Oct. 5 – The Family Arena – St. Charles, MO

Oct. 7 – Schermerhorn Symphony Center – Nashville, TN

Oct. 8 – The Classic Center Theatre – Athens, GA

Oct. 9 – Harbison Theatre – Irmo, SC

Oct. 11 – Shaftman Performance Hall Jefferson Center – Roanoke, VA

Oct. 13 – Wilson Center – Wilmington, NC

Oct. 15 – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center – Orlando, FL

Oct. 17 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL

Oct. 19 – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Gainesville, FL

Oct. 20 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall – Sarasota, FL

Oct. 22 – Morsani Hall Straz Center for the Performing Arts – Tampa, FL

Oct. 24 – Mullett Arena – Tempe, AZ

Oct. 25 – The Theater at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Last Updated on July 21, 2023