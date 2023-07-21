Brooklyn-born artist Kota the Friend announced his first-ever headlining tour, set for this fall. Titled “Kota the Friend Presents: Flowers For My Friends Tour,” the 20-date run is set to commence on Friday, October 20 in Pittsburgh, PA at the Roxian Theatre. With stops planned in prominent cities across Canada and the United States, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more, the tour will conclude on Saturday, November 25 at Irving Plaza in New York.

WE GOIN ON TOUR! PRE SALE TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AT https://t.co/2gXk4RpFks . ISE CODE : FRIEND pic.twitter.com/I8SbAzadDF — Billboard KOTA (@KotaTheFriend) July 19, 2023

Kota the Friend’s tour announcement arrives on the heels of his highly acclaimed album, “PROTEA,” which was released on June 30, 2023, through FLTBYS Music and Entertainment LLC & Venice Music. Comprising 16 tracks, the album has received rave reviews from notable publications such as XXL, Wonderland, VIBE, and UPROXX, among others. UPROXX described “PROTEA” as a departure from the ordinary, stating that it is “a break from the routines, it’s the splash of sunshine cascading through the window to remind us that there is more beyond the office, the struggle, the anxiety, and depression of our modern times.”

Fans can secure their tickets for the tour beginning this week. An artist presale began on Wednesday, July 19, with other presales through the week. Tickets to Kota the Friend’s tour dates went on general sale beginning Friday, July 21.

As Kota the Friend takes the stage for his inaugural headlining tour, it marks a significant milestone in his career. The Flowers For My Friends Tour promises to be a captivating experience, showcasing Kota’s magnetic stage presence and his ability to connect with fans through his music. With his thought-provoking lyrics and infectious energy, Kota the Friend looks to be solidifying his position as a rising star with this run of shows.

Ticket Links

Kota the Friend at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Kota the Friend tickets at ScoreBig

Kota the Friend tickets at SeatGeek

Kota the Friend tickets at StubHub

Kota the Friend tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Kota the Friend tickets at Vivid Seats

KOTA THE FRIEND PRESENTS: FLOWERS FOR MY FRIENDS TOUR

Fri Oct 20 — Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre

Sat Oct 21 — Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer

Sun Oct 22 — Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Oct 25 — Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Thu Oct 26 — Tampa, FL | The Ritz Ybor

Sat Oct 28 — Dallas, TX | South Side Music Hall

Mon Oct 30 — Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Tue Oct 31 — San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park

Wed Nov 01 — Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco Theatre

Sun Nov 05 — San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Tue Nov 07 — Seattle, WA | Neumos

Fri Nov 10 — Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom

Sat Nov 11 — Vancouver, BC | Hollywood Theatre

Wed Nov 15 — Denver, CO | Summit

Fri Nov 17 — Minneapolis, MN | The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Sat Nov 18 — Chicago, IL | Patio Theatre

Sun Nov 19 — Detroit, MI | St. Andrew’s Hall

Mon Nov 20 — Toronto, ON | The Danforth Music Hall

Wed Nov 22 — Boston, MA | Paradise Rock Club

Sat Nov 25 — New York, NY | Irving Plaza

Last Updated on July 21, 2023